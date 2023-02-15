Ms Sturgeon said she knows the “time is now” for her to stand down as Scotland’s First Minister, adding that it was “right for me, for my party and for the country”.

She added that she has instructed the SNP to begin the process of electing a new leader and will remain in office until her successor is chosen.

Here’s how the world media reported the news of her resignation:

Italy - Corriere della Sera

"Scotland's Nicola Sturgeon resigns as prime minister: "The time to leave is now"

"The decision after 8 years in office. The pro-independence premier had been overwhelmed by the controversy over the law for the recognition of gender reassignment for those over 16."

Spain - El Pais

"The main minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, surrenders to pressure and presents her resignation: "I am also a human being"

"Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the Scottish independence movement, leaves after the controversy caused by the gender recognition law."

Germany - Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung

“Nicola Sturgeon announces retirement”

"Nicola Sturgeon has been in office for more than eight years. She justified her resignation with growing doubts that she was the right person for her party, her country and the fight for Scottish independence."

Portugal - Publico

"Scottish Prime Minister resigns over 'duty and love' to Scotland"

"After eight years, Sturgeon will step down as head of the Scottish government and the SNP. First Minister justifies the decision with wear and tear and assumes that he has become a divisive figure in the independence debate."

USA - New York Times

"Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s Leader, Says She Will Step Down in Surprise Move"

"A longtime champion of Scottish independence, she has been first minister since 2014. She said she would remain in the role until a successor was in place."

Australia - Sydney Morning Herald

"‘It is right for me’: Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon resigns"

"Nicola Sturgeon has resigned as Scotland’s first minister after eight years in the job, telling a news conference in Edinburgh she will remain leader of Scotland’s devolved government until a successor is found."

France - Le Monde

"Scotland: Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon, in office since 2014, announces her resignation"

"In a statement to the press, she said she would remain in charge of government until someone was elected from within the Scottish National Party to succeed her."