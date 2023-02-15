After joining the Scottish National Party at the age of 16, she entered the political arena at 21 in a losing effort at the 1992 General Election.

However, she would go on to become one of the first tranche of MSPs to be elected to the Scottish Parliament in 1999.

Nicola Sturgeon was elected as an MSP in 1999 (Image: (Ben Curtis/PA))

The SNP became the second-largest party and sat in opposition to the Labour-LibDem coalition.

Ms Sturgeon served as shadow minister for children and education in Alex Salmond's shadow cabinet from 1999 to 2000, before later taking shadow minister roles in health and justice.

She rose through the ranks of the SNP, seeking the leadership in 2004 after the departure of her future deputy, John Swinney.

But when Mr Salmond stepped back into the contest, she became his running mate and upon the announcement of the results she became deputy leader of the party.

File photo dated 12/3/2005 of Scottish National Party deputy leader Nicola Sturgeon accepts the plaudits from party Leader Alex Salmond M.P after making her speech at the Scottish National Party Conference in Dundee (Image: PA)

Deputy Leader of the Scottish National Party Nicola Sturgeon after her address to the party's annual conference in Aviemore in 2005. (Image: David Cheskin/PA Wire/PA Images)

As the leader of the opposition in Holyrood, she often clashed with then-First Minister Jack McConnell over a range of issues at FMQs.

Ms Sturgeon led the SNP at the Scottish Parliament until the 2007 election when Mr Salmond was elected as an MSP.

The election also saw the SNP emerge as the largest party and Mr Salmond became the First Minister of Scotland with Ms Sturgeon as his deputy.

Ms Sturgeon took on the role of secretary for health and wellbeing and her overseeing of the swine flu epidemic would foreshadow her later stewardship of Scotland through the coronavirus pandemic.

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Wellbeing Nicola Sturgeon (left) and Health Minister Shona Robinson (right) marking the announcement that prescription charges in Scotland will drop to 5 as part of their phased abolition by the SNP administration. (Image: PA)

Deputy First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon at the 2008 Spring Conference of the Scottish National Party held on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 April in the Edinburgh Conference Centre (Image: PA)

Photo dated 16/7/2010 of Deputy First Minister Nicola Sturgeon with her new husband Peter Murrell following their wedding service at the Oran Mor in Glasgow (Image: PA)

In 2011, the SNP returns to power with an overall majority and Ms Sturgeon continues her role as deputy First Minister.

Photo dated 20/10/2011 of SNP Leader Alex Salmond and Deputy Leader Nicola Sturgeon on their way to the 77th Scottish National Party annual conference (Image: PA)

During a reshuffle Nicola Sturgeon is appointed as Cabinet Secretary for Infrastructure, Capital Investment and Cities, leaving her role as Health Secretary.

As part of the role, she pledged to build a high-speed railway line between Glasgow and Edinburgh by 2024 - a plan which was abandoned in 2016.

She is also put in charge of the SNP's Scottish Independence Referendum campaign.

SNP annual conference 2012 (Image: PA)

In 2013, Ms Sturgeon and Mr Salmond launched Scotland's Future - the Scottish Government's prospectus for independence.

Photo from 2013: Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond and Deputy First Minister Nicola Sturgeon hold copies of the White Paper (Image: PA)

The campaign thrust Ms Sturgeon to the fore as she took to the streets to build support, speaking at venues across the country and culminating in a speech to 12,000 people at the Hydro in Glasgow.

Deputy First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during a march and rally in Edinburgh, calling for a Yes vote in next year's independence referendum in 2013. (Image: PA)

In the wake of the Yes campaign’s 55%-45% defeat in the 2014 referendum, Alex Salmond resigned, setting the stage for his long-time deputy to step up.

On Salmond's resignation, she said: "The personal debt of gratitude I owe Alex is immeasurable. He has been my friend, mentor and colleague for more than 20 years."

"I can think of no greater privilege than to seek to lead the party I joined when I was just 16," she added at the time.

She was elected unopposed as SNP leader and backed by her MSPs to become First Minister.

Nicola Sturgeon with her family at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh after she became FM (Image: PA)

Sturgeon was formally acclaimed as the first female Leader of the SNP on November 14, 2014 at the Autumn Conference in Perth

Newly appointed SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon is embraced by her mother Joan, after her speech at the annual party conference at Perth Concert Hall, Scotland. (Image: PA)

In the first election at the helm of the party, Sturgeon led the SNP through a landslide victory in the 2015 UK general election - winning 56 out of 59 seats at Westminster.

This momentous victory saw the SNP overtake the Liberal Democrats to become the third-biggest party in the UK.

In 2016, the SNP loses its overall majority at the Scottish Parliament election but remains the largest party.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon joined by the SNP's newly elected members of the Scottish Parliament at the Kelpies in Falkirk after securing the party's historic third consecutive election victory. (Image: PA)

After Scotland backs remaining in the EU in the same year, Nicola Sturgeon confirms that the Scottish Government was looking to draft legislation for a second referendum.

photo dated 15/7/2016 of Prime Minister Theresa May (left) meets with Nicola Sturgeon at Bute House in Edinburgh (Image: PA)

The following year, in the UK General Election the SNP loses 21 although they remain the biggest party in Scotland.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon welcomes new SNP MPs to Westminster, London. (Image: PA)

Ms Sturgeon’s close relationship with Mr Salmond fell apart and would go on to become a key point in Ms Sturgeon’s career.

The fall-out came after sexual harassment allegations were made against Mr Salmond – who was later acquitted.

The Scottish Government was forced to pay more than £500,000 towards Mr Salmond’s legal fees for their handling of the complaints.

Following his acquittal, Mr Salmond claimed there had been a “deliberate” attempt to damage his career by leading SNP figures, a claim which Ms Sturgeon strongly denied, saying her former mentor was angry at her refusal to make the allegations “go away”.

An investigation later found Ms Sturgeon did not breach the ministerial code in her handling of the issue.

Nicola Sturgeon, pauses to speak with members of the media as she leaves her home in Glasgow, the morning after an independent inquiry concluded she did not breach the ministerial code in her actions following harassment allegations made against her predecessor Alex Salmond. (Image: PA)

Ms Sturgeon’s historic leadership oversaw a challenging health crisis as she announced a string of restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus in 2020.

During this time, briefings became commonplace amid constantly evolving restrictions.

PA (Image: PA)

Clap for Carers: First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Dr Gregor Smith Scotland's interim chief medical officer applaud outside St Andrew's House (Image: PA)

Ms Sturgeon will stand down from the top post without realising her key political ambition – securing Scottish independence.

Her government has also been facing criticism as the NHS struggles to recover from the impact of the pandemic, with soaring waiting times in emergency departments.

Sturgeon’s main political ambition was to lead Scotland to independence – but after the Supreme Court ruled last year that Holyrood could not lawfully legislate on the constitutional issue, her party will meet next month to discuss treating the next UK election as a “de facto referendum”.

SNP leader and First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon issues a statement at the Apex Grassmarket Hotel in Edinburgh following the decision by judges at the UK Supreme Court in London (Image: PA)

In recent weeks, Ms Sturgeon has also been quizzed on the origin of finances used by her husband, Peter Murrell, to loan the SNP more than £100,000 to assist with cashflow.

Ms Sturgeon married the SNP chief executive in 2010. It emerged in December that Mr Murrell, the SNP chief executive, made the load in June 2021 – however, the First Minister has said the funds were entirely his own.