The successful candidate will then succeed her as First Minister when she will stand down from the role and become a backbench SNP MSP.

During the contest SNP members will likely be weighing up which candidate will be best suited to increase support for independence and has a strategy to deliver an independence referendum.

They will also be considering who has the skills and talents to govern competently and address the challenges currently facing the Scottish Government including dealing with the NHS crisis, calming tensions with local government and business and improve educational standards.

SNP members will also consider what type of leader they want, one in the mould of Ms Sturgeon, who some would have regarded as having a rather authoritanian style of leadership, or one with a more collegiate or 'big tent' approach.

Sources say Ms Sturgeon relied on advice from only a small number of close allies and is believed to have rarely met with the Holyrood SNP parliamentary group. Some believe had she listened to a broader range of views some of the difficulties she faced in recent months, for instance over dissent to her de facto referendum plan and over the gender reforms, may have been avoided.

Possible candidates for SNP leader and First Minister are:

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, currently on maternity leave, a poll by Panelbase of 1,415 voters put her by a narrow margin as the most favoured choice to succeed Ms Sturgeon. A source close to her said at the weekend she has not ruled out standing in any future leadership race. Ms Forbes is said to feel “refreshed and ready for the challenges ahead” as she prepares to return to ministerial office in April after the birth of her daughter Naomi last summer.

Ms Forbes is bright, popular and of independent thought. She is the SNP MSP for Highland and has deep religious convictions. She has been sceptical of Ms Sturgeon’s gender reforms.

Neil Gray, former Lanarkshire MP turned MSP who has swayed colleagues by hard work and common sense. Minister for culture, Europe and international development, his work on Ukrainian refugees has impressed.

Angus Robertson, thought to be Ms Sturgeon's preference, the party's former Westminster leader, is now constitution and external affairs secretary.

John Swinney Deputy First Minister, former party leader and well respected engine room of the government. Loyal to a fault to his leader but his previous career as party leader was not successful.

Stephen Flynn Aberdeen MP who outflanked rivals to unseat Ian Blackford to become Westminster leader. Bold and direct and not afraid to speak his mind. Lacks experience but his reputation is growing. May need to be in Holyrood to win.

Humza Yousaf, the health secretary is a popular figure within the party and was once seen as a likely candidate to succeed Ms Sturgeon. However, his handling of the NHS crisis has created doubts over his chances of landing the top post.

Màiri McAllan, the 30-year-old Clydesdale MSP, elected in 2021. Former lawyer and special adviser, appointed environment minister in her first week in parliament. Tipped as the next leader but one.