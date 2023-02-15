SNP politicians have given their reaction to the sudden announcement of Nicola Sturgeon that she is to resign as party leader and First Minister.
Westminster chief Stephen Flynn, who took over in December after mounting criticism from inside the party of Ian Blackford's performance in the post, said she will be "sorely missed".
His rival in last year's contest Alison Thewliss gave a more emotional response saying she was "gutted".
Joanna Cherry, the SNP for Edinburgh South West, and a prominent opponent of the First Minister's gender reforms, did not give her personal reaction and focused instead on the way forward for independence.
Ms Cherry was among the figures in the party who had previously been critical of the First Minister's route to independence and had advocated an alternative Plan B to a new vote before Ms Sturgeon in the absence of agreement over a referendum with the UK Government.
She wrote on Twitter: "It is vital the SNP reacts to the resignation of Nicola Sturgeon in a way that is beneficial to the country and the cause of independence. Our party needs a leadership election that is about policies and not personalities."
"We must restore the SNP’s tradition of internal party democracy, open respectful debate and intellectual rigour and we must also put the welfare of everyone living in Scotland back at the heart of our endeavours.
"There are some huge challenges facing our country and our government. There is also a need for reform and healing within our party. I’m looking forward to playing my role in this process."
In a statement Mr Flynn, MP for Aberdeen South, said: "Nicola Sturgeon has been the outstanding political leader across Scotland, and indeed the rest of the UK, for a generation.
"As SNP leader, she has taken support for independence to record levels and won every national election, by margins other parties could only wish for.
"As Scotland's longest-serving First Minister, she led with distinction through the covid pandemic, and introduced a raft of progressive policies to make Scotland a fairer place.
"She is a formidable leader, a dedicated public servant and she will be sorely missed by myself, my party and people right across Scotland."
Ms Thewliss, the SNP MP for Glasgow Central and the party's home affairs spokesperson, said she was "gutted" at news of Ms Sturgeon's impending resignation.
She tweeted: "Absolutely gutted about this. Nicola has been an incredible leader."
SNP MP Stewart McDonald, who resigned from his role as the party's defence spokesman at Westminster after Mr Flynn became group leader, described Ms Sturgeon as "the finest public servant of the devolution age" amid reports of her expected departure as First Minister.
"Nicola Sturgeon is the finest public servant of the devolution age," the MP for Glasgow South and critic of the First Minister's de facto referendum plan tweeted, sharing a photograph of himself with Ms Sturgeon.
"Her public service, personal resilience and commitment to Scotland is unmatched, and she has served our party unlike anyone else. She will be an enormous loss as First Minister and SNP leader. Thank you!"
SNP MSP Mairi McAllan, who represents Clydesdale, and who is land reform minister wrote: "It’s hard to overstate the intellect, dedication, empathy and humility with which Nicola Sturgeon has led us and through the most challenging times.
"I’m very sorry she’s stepping down. It’s been my honour to know & work with her. Scotland is a better place because of her."
SNP president Michael Russell thanked Nicola Sturgeon for her "extraordinary and brilliant leadership" after she announced her resignation as Scottish First Minister.
"As President of (The SNP) I thank (Ms Sturgeon) for her extraordinary and brilliant leadership of her party and country," he tweeted.
"As a friend for 30 years I wish her all the best and look forward to her continuing huge contribution to our national wellbeing and success."
SNP activist Gavin Lundy wrote on Twitter that he was devastated.
Posting a picture of himself with the First Minister, he tweeted: "The finest leader devolution Scotland has had. Among the most successful party leaders in Europe in recent times. More importantly; kind, compassionate, and encouraging. I have nothing else to say apart from I’m devastated, but I think we’ll be fine."
