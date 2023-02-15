The demand came after a party spokesman said Peter Murrell would remain in the job he has held since 1999,

Ms Cherry has said she cannot see “any circumstances” where Mr Murrell is able to continue in post.

She had earlier called for “reform” within her party’s leadership structure following the resignation of Ms Sturgeon.

On Twitter, the Edinburgh South West MP said: “The SNP leadership & party management have been deeply bound together. I cannot see any circumstances in which Peter Murrell can continue as chief executive under a new leader who must be free to choose a successor. Meantime we need a neutral caretaker CEO.”

The party is the subject of a police probe into the spending of £600,000 earmarked for Scottish independence campaigning.

Earlier this week, The Herald revealed that Ms Sturgeon and Mr Murrell were facing more questions as Police Scotland stepped up their investigation.

Detectives have started to contact key witnesses about taking more substantive statements.