JOANNA Cherry has called for Nicola Sturgeon to quit as SNP Chief Executive.
The demand came after a party spokesman said Peter Murrell would remain in the job he has held since 1999,
Ms Cherry has said she cannot see “any circumstances” where Mr Murrell is able to continue in post.
READ MORE: Sturgeon dodges question on SNP 'fraud' probe as she quits
She had earlier called for “reform” within her party’s leadership structure following the resignation of Ms Sturgeon.
On Twitter, the Edinburgh South West MP said: “The SNP leadership & party management have been deeply bound together. I cannot see any circumstances in which Peter Murrell can continue as chief executive under a new leader who must be free to choose a successor. Meantime we need a neutral caretaker CEO.”
READ MORE: Timeline of SNP’s financial issues, fundraising and loans
The party is the subject of a police probe into the spending of £600,000 earmarked for Scottish independence campaigning.
Earlier this week, The Herald revealed that Ms Sturgeon and Mr Murrell were facing more questions as Police Scotland stepped up their investigation.
Detectives have started to contact key witnesses about taking more substantive statements.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel