Dr Christopher Hand, a senior lecturer in psychology at the University of Glasgow, said that while the news had come as a surprise to most people, her address was consistent with what the public had come to expect from the First Minister:" open, self-deprecating and acknowledging that she is not universally loved."

He said it was interesting that unlike other politicians in her position she was willing to take questions and there was far less of the "ultra defensiveness" seen in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resignation speech.

Ms Sturgeon was "forceful but reasonable" when making clear what questions she was prepared to answer on the podium.

"There was a collectedness and a calmness," said Dr Hand.

"There was almost this sense of relief or freedom. There seemed to be a peace and a tranquility.

"It was interesting to here the First Minister choose to be so forthright on why she was choosing to talk about certain things so that she kept her composure and wasn't overwhelmed.

He added: "I think she showed a great deal of control - it must be a very difficult thing to do."

He said that in common with most politicians she was adept at "not answering things she didn't want to answer."

He added: "I think it was interesting to see that she was willing to take questions, some people wouldn't have. That kind of openness is important.

"There wasn't anything that I would describe as overly emotional.

"There were a couple of points where the First Minister seemed frustrated when pushed on things they weren't going to address at this time, things like whether they had an idea of a potential successor or a timeline.

"She was quite forceful but reasonable in declining to answer those questions and declining to comment on anything related to party finances.

"Although the news was potentially a surprise to a lot of people, [her delivery] was consistent with what we have seen from the First Minister before.

"No sensationalism, quite open, maybe more of a personal side that we would have seen in the past and self-deprecating in places, acknowledging that she is not universally beloved.

"Under what must have been very difficult circumstances, there was a calmness and there was no sensationalism."

He said she had "reached out to everyone" in her speech, not just her supporters.

He said: "The First Minister wasn't just talking to her base.

"She acknowledged people who don't vote for the SNP, who don't agree with their policies.

"It wasn't perhaps as ultra-defensive as we have seen from the former Prime Minister Johnson's resignation, which was very much - 'I'm not going under my terms' There was a bit less of that.

"A lot of leaders have been pushed out whereas this was someone in control making their own decisions as far as we know.

"She was very transparent in the reason why she is leaving now.

"It was very much forward-looking, which again is very different from some of the speeches we have heard recently."

In her speech the First Minister talked of feeling worn down by the "brutality" of politics and said the discourse must change.

"I think this is absolutely spot on," said Dr Hand.

"Pretty much everything needs to change here, from referring to people solely by first name rather than title, toning down the rhetoric, taking the ‘person’ out of the debate, etc."