NICOLA Sturgeon put her neck on the line by labelling it her “defining mission”, but uncertainty remains whether the attainment gap can be eliminated by the 2026 original timescale, if at all.
The First Minister has been blighted by her struggle to eradicate the education gap between Scotland’s poorest and richest children.
Read more: Independence stalemate hands Sturgeon's successor a poisoned chalice
Ms Sturgeon has repeatedly been criticised by her political opponents over her failure to keep a pledge to eliminate the poverty-related attainment gap.
The latest stats, published in December, shows the gulf between the achievements of pupils in the least deprived areas and their peers in the most deprived areas remained wider than in 2018/19, before the pandemic hit.
Her political foes have framed her being more concerned with independence instead of focusing on key domestic issues, most notably education.
The intention from Ms Sturgeon was there from the get-go.
Read more: Why Nicola Sturgeon has chosen now to quit as First Minister
Back in August 2015, the FM insisted she would put her “neck on the line” over the key promise.
But eight years later, the Scottish Government is still failing to close the attainment gap, with Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville’s remarks earlier this year casting doubt over whether it will ever be achieved.
Analysis by the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), revealed that Scotland’s attainment in both maths and reading has been falling on the SNP's watch.
For reading and maths, Scotland’s score has fallen.
Read more: Health Secretary to FM - where does Nicola Sturgeon leave NHS?
Two years ago the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) drew up a report on Scotland’s education system, posing key concerns about the direction of travel.
The OECD study found that Scottish Government's system was “at risk of policy and institutional overload” and had no “identified cycle of policy review” to ensure best practices.
Pressed last month, Ms Sturgeon insisted she was "proud" of her Government's education record.
Despite throwing more than £1bn at the issue, Ms Sturgeon's failed key promise to eliminate the attainment gap will always cloud her legacy on education.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel