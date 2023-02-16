Party members were due to gather in Edinburgh next month to debate possible strategies for winning independence.

However, Nicola Sturgeon’s shock resignation has thrown the conference and her push to make the next general election a de facto referendum into chaos.

Mr Flynn, the SNP’s Westminster leader told the BBC’s Today programme that the party’s leadership contest should come first.

“We were due to have a public conference on the 19th of March to determine what our position would be. Now I was supportive of Nicola's position in relation to a de facto Westminster election.

“I actually think the conference should be paused. I think the party should give the new leader the opportunity to set out their stance, their vision and how they see us getting to that independent future.

“But whilst doing so, and I think this is an important point, I'm very keen to hear from colleagues in respect of their views with regards to the cost of living crisis, the economy, the NHS.”

Asked if that meant the de facto strategy was not dead but merely resting, the Aberdeen South MP said he wouldn’t frame it that way. "What I think the party needs is to allow a new leader the space to set out their agenda. I think that's only right and fair.”

Mr Flynn accepted that the SNP’s strategy had faltered, but he said this was because of the UK Government and the Supreme Court.

“The UK Supreme Court said that despite the democratic will of the people of Scotland, the support of Nicola Sturgeon at the ballot box and the parties mandate for an independence referendum, they said no, we can't have one.

“The UK Government has defied democracy and said that we can't have one year either, so of course we need to decide what comes next.”

Next month’s conference was due to debate two possible ways forward. The first says that if a majority of voters back the SNP or other pro-independence party candidates at a general election, then “we will consider that a mandate to enter negotiations with the UK government to secure independence”.

The second would treat a majority of votes as a fresh mandate for a second referendum. If that demand was once again refused by the UK Government, the SNP would then contest the subsequent 2026 Holyrood election as a “de facto referendum”.

If pro-independence candidates were to win a majority of votes at this election then this would be considered a mandate to start negotiations.

However, With the debate looming and branches submitting amendments to the motion, a number of high-profile SNP politicians have come forward in recent weeks to urge the party to look again at the de facto referendum plan.

Last week, Glasgow South MP Stewart McDonald described it as “deficient”.

Former SNP minister Alex Neil said it would be an “own goal.”

“Even if we were to repeat the 2015 result when we won 56 of the 59 Scottish seats at Westminster, we would still only get 49.7% of the vote. The de facto referendum will have been lost. Why hang that noose round our independence necks?” he said.

Others, including SNP depute leader Keith Brown and the party’s president Michael Russell, were enthusiastic supporters.

In her resignation speech, Ms Sturgeon effectively gave the party permission to scrap the plan.

The First Minister said she feared SNP members would back the de facto strategy not because they believed it was the right option, but because opposing it would lead to questions over her future.

"By making my decision clear now, I free the SNP to choose the path it believes to be the right one, without worrying about the perceived implications for my leadership - and in the knowledge that a new leader will steer us on that path," she said.