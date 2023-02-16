STEPHEN Flynn has backed calls for the SNP’s special democracy conference to be postponed.
Party members were due to gather in Edinburgh next month to debate possible strategies for winning independence.
However, Nicola Sturgeon’s shock resignation has thrown the conference and her push to make the next general election a de facto referendum into chaos.
READ MORE: Calls for SNP 'special democracy conference' to be postponed
Mr Flynn, the SNP’s Westminster leader told the BBC’s Today programme that the party’s leadership contest should come first.
“We were due to have a public conference on the 19th of March to determine what our position would be. Now I was supportive of Nicola's position in relation to a de facto Westminster election.
“I actually think the conference should be paused. I think the party should give the new leader the opportunity to set out their stance, their vision and how they see us getting to that independent future.
“But whilst doing so, and I think this is an important point, I'm very keen to hear from colleagues in respect of their views with regards to the cost of living crisis, the economy, the NHS.”
READ MORE: ANALYSIS: Health Secretary to FM - where does Nicola Sturgeon leave NHS?
Asked if that meant the de facto strategy was not dead but merely resting, the Aberdeen South MP said he wouldn’t frame it that way. "What I think the party needs is to allow a new leader the space to set out their agenda. I think that's only right and fair.”
Mr Flynn accepted that the SNP’s strategy had faltered, but he said this was because of the UK Government and the Supreme Court.
“The UK Supreme Court said that despite the democratic will of the people of Scotland, the support of Nicola Sturgeon at the ballot box and the parties mandate for an independence referendum, they said no, we can't have one.
“The UK Government has defied democracy and said that we can't have one year either, so of course we need to decide what comes next.”
READ MORE: OPINION: We’ll miss Nicola Sturgeon when she's gone – just wait and see
Next month’s conference was due to debate two possible ways forward. The first says that if a majority of voters back the SNP or other pro-independence party candidates at a general election, then “we will consider that a mandate to enter negotiations with the UK government to secure independence”.
The second would treat a majority of votes as a fresh mandate for a second referendum. If that demand was once again refused by the UK Government, the SNP would then contest the subsequent 2026 Holyrood election as a “de facto referendum”.
If pro-independence candidates were to win a majority of votes at this election then this would be considered a mandate to start negotiations.
However, With the debate looming and branches submitting amendments to the motion, a number of high-profile SNP politicians have come forward in recent weeks to urge the party to look again at the de facto referendum plan.
Last week, Glasgow South MP Stewart McDonald described it as “deficient”.
Former SNP minister Alex Neil said it would be an “own goal.”
“Even if we were to repeat the 2015 result when we won 56 of the 59 Scottish seats at Westminster, we would still only get 49.7% of the vote. The de facto referendum will have been lost. Why hang that noose round our independence necks?” he said.
Others, including SNP depute leader Keith Brown and the party’s president Michael Russell, were enthusiastic supporters.
In her resignation speech, Ms Sturgeon effectively gave the party permission to scrap the plan.
The First Minister said she feared SNP members would back the de facto strategy not because they believed it was the right option, but because opposing it would lead to questions over her future.
"By making my decision clear now, I free the SNP to choose the path it believes to be the right one, without worrying about the perceived implications for my leadership - and in the knowledge that a new leader will steer us on that path," she said.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel