The party said they could not take part in a "process which will wreak havoc on our city."

The SNP accused them of "childish political games" and acting like a school debating society.

In a bid to tackle a £100m black hole in the city’s finances, proposals put forward by the administration will see cuts to services and council tax and parking charges hiked up.

However, there are no compulsory redundancies as suggested in official documents leaked to press last month.

The £2m Children's Holiday Food Programme has also been saved.

It is expected that council tax will go up by 5% in a bid to find £12 million, while all charges will go up by between 5% and 10%.

Opening the debate, the SNP’s Ricky Bell, the deputy leader of the council, hit out at Labour.

“We don't have the luxury of throwing your hands up and walking away. This is not a school debating society.

“Just nine months ago, each and every one of us stood on a platform, promising the electorate that we would accept the responsibility to maintain services and respond to the ever growing needs of households, communities and businesses.

“Our eyes were open. We had a pretty clear idea of the financial context that this budget would find itself in.”

Councillor Bell said not setting a budget would “not turn up new or additional money” but rather that external auditors will be appointed, “stripping back services to those required simply by the law to balance the books. It would hand control of staff services and priorities to auditors with no concern for local needs, jobs or policies.”

Seconding the budget, Susan Aitken, the leader of the council said the council had tried to “find every route available to us to legally balance our budget while protecting and maintaining our services as much as humanly possible.”

She said the SNP administration had “some really tough conversations with our Scottish government colleagues.”

“We have sympathy for the incredibly difficult financial circumstances they face, but we can't agree with some of the recent decisions they've made.

“We fought hard for Glasgow, and we've sought to do so constructively. And we have made progress.”

She said the decisions taken would protect the holiday food program, local venues, service levels, and would settle the final stage of the equal pay claim.

“The most lewdly scare mongering media claims of recent weeks simply have not materialised,” she said. “And on that subject, let me see that the cynical abuse of the cross party budget process in this of all years has been despicable.

“A few weeks ago, [Labour group leader] Councillor Redmond read a speech at committee claiming that he wanted all parties to work together in these difficult times. Well, clearly that was rubbish.

“The existing cross-party process gives him the opportunity to do just that, but he never actually wanted to. Instead, Labour - for it was them - leaked confidential officer options with a false narrative with the deliberate aim of alarming our staff and communities for their own political ends.

“And the chance for Anas Sarwar to do his usual personal attacks in the Daily Record.

“And then after all that they've not even bothered to show up to do the work to prevent the cuts that they claim to oppose.

“Glasgow Labour has shown every Glaswegian that our services and communities are just pawns to them in their childish political games.”

Seaking after leading his group out of the budget process, Cllr George Redmond said: “Enough is enough.

“For too long this SNP government has treated Glasgow with contempt - that they are now planning £400m of cuts is unacceptable.

"Glasgow Labour will simply have no part in a budget process which will wreak havoc on our city and damage those most in need.

“Not a single SNP or Green MSP was willing to listen to Labour and fight against the cuts - including the outgoing First Minister.

“The silence from SNP and Green MSPs is deafening. Our communities rely on these services, and they are willing to turn the other cheek.

“Glasgow deserves better.”