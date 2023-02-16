Instead, the reporters who made it to the hastily-convened press conference were seated in the first floor drawing room overlooking a wintry Charlotte Square.

Almost half the seats were taken by Scottish Government press officers and Ms Sturgeon's special advisers. John-Paul Marks, the Permanent Secretary, and the government's most senior official, sat among them. A female staffer dabbed away tears. Others seemed to be straining not to follow suit.

Ms Sturgeon, by her own admission, may not have many close friends, but she does command loyalty and respect .

At 11.09am, her closest aide, Liz Lloyd, descended from the private apartments on the floor above.

Then, through the open door onto the staircase, Ms Sturgeon could be seen, head bowed, coming down for her big farewell.

Always a professional, in the few steps between stairs and podium, she snapped upright and shook the weight from her shoulders.

It was a speech of emotional intelligence and humour, as well as an appeal for a more enlightened, less personalised, politics .

There were passages about the physical and mental toll of such a demanding job, and the ceaseless fight for independence.

She admitted holding back her party and its cause. There were too many "polarised opinions" about her to win independence, too many people unwilling to see reason if hers was the face on a policy.

For all her talents, she was the ceiling on the SNP's ambitions.

And there were, of course, a few more tears, as Ms Sturgeon closed by thanking the people of Scotland from the bottom of her heart.

The question now is whether the challenges and burdens which exhausted even her energy reduce her successor to sobbing as "well .

She leaves them a tangled inheritance. The Yes movement, which is not the SNP's property but is dominated by it, had been waiting to see what the next heave would be. In November, Ms Sturgeon announced a special SNP conference on her plan to fight the next General Election as a "de facto" referendum on independence. Initial scepticism in her party has now turned to outright hostility in some quarters.

Ms Sturgeon said she could not swing the party behind her idea while knowing she probably wouldn't be around to execute it.

"I know my party well enough to understand that my view as leader would carry enormous, probably decisive, weight ," She said.

However, for now, the special conference goes ahead as planned.

There is an obvious risk that, with members so accustomed to taking their cues from the top, it becomes a shambolic free for all.

As it overlaps with the contest to find a new leader, it is also likely to become a beauty pageant for those vying for Bute House .

The sight of various hopefuls trying to outbid each other on the constitution while the cost-of-living crisis rages outside the venue would be a giftto the SNP's rivals.

The Scottish Government 's in-tray is gruesome too. The delivery record that dragged down Ms Sturgeon will swiftly attach itself to her replacement. The attainment gap, NHS waits, ferries, the gender reforms unwanted by most voters.

Rishi Sunak tried in vain to pass himself off as a new broom after 12 years of Tory Westminster rule.

After almost 16 years in power, the next SNP leader has even less chance of pulling of fthat trick.

The tears haven't stopped flowing yet.