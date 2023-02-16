THERE were tears before it even began. Unlike Downing Street, the road outside Bute House is open to regular traffic, so there was no lectern erected a la Boris or Liz.
Instead, the reporters who made it to the hastily-convened press conference were seated in the first floor drawing room overlooking a wintry Charlotte Square.
Almost half the seats were taken by Scottish Government press officers and Ms Sturgeon's special advisers. John-Paul Marks, the Permanent Secretary, and the government's most senior official, sat among them. A female staffer dabbed away tears. Others seemed to be straining not to follow suit.
Ms Sturgeon, by her own admission, may not have many close friends, but she does command loyalty and respect .
At 11.09am, her closest aide, Liz Lloyd, descended from the private apartments on the floor above.
Then, through the open door onto the staircase, Ms Sturgeon could be seen, head bowed, coming down for her big farewell.
Always a professional, in the few steps between stairs and podium, she snapped upright and shook the weight from her shoulders.
It was a speech of emotional intelligence and humour, as well as an appeal for a more enlightened, less personalised, politics .
There were passages about the physical and mental toll of such a demanding job, and the ceaseless fight for independence.
She admitted holding back her party and its cause. There were too many "polarised opinions" about her to win independence, too many people unwilling to see reason if hers was the face on a policy.
For all her talents, she was the ceiling on the SNP's ambitions.
And there were, of course, a few more tears, as Ms Sturgeon closed by thanking the people of Scotland from the bottom of her heart.
The question now is whether the challenges and burdens which exhausted even her energy reduce her successor to sobbing as "well .
She leaves them a tangled inheritance. The Yes movement, which is not the SNP's property but is dominated by it, had been waiting to see what the next heave would be. In November, Ms Sturgeon announced a special SNP conference on her plan to fight the next General Election as a "de facto" referendum on independence. Initial scepticism in her party has now turned to outright hostility in some quarters.
Ms Sturgeon said she could not swing the party behind her idea while knowing she probably wouldn't be around to execute it.
"I know my party well enough to understand that my view as leader would carry enormous, probably decisive, weight ," She said.
However, for now, the special conference goes ahead as planned.
There is an obvious risk that, with members so accustomed to taking their cues from the top, it becomes a shambolic free for all.
As it overlaps with the contest to find a new leader, it is also likely to become a beauty pageant for those vying for Bute House .
The sight of various hopefuls trying to outbid each other on the constitution while the cost-of-living crisis rages outside the venue would be a giftto the SNP's rivals.
The Scottish Government 's in-tray is gruesome too. The delivery record that dragged down Ms Sturgeon will swiftly attach itself to her replacement. The attainment gap, NHS waits, ferries, the gender reforms unwanted by most voters.
Rishi Sunak tried in vain to pass himself off as a new broom after 12 years of Tory Westminster rule.
After almost 16 years in power, the next SNP leader has even less chance of pulling of fthat trick.
The tears haven't stopped flowing yet.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here