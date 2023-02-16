THE SNP leadership contest has been hit by an immediate row, with senior politicians urging the party to allow more members to vote.
Within hours of Nicola Sturgeon resigning, SNP general secretary Lorna Finn said February 15 would be the so-called cut-off date for people eligible to vote.
“All members as of today [February 15] and who still hold a valid membership card at the ballot deadline will be eligible to vote in any ballot,” she said.
She also confirmed nominations had already opened and those wanting to stand needed to be nominated by at least 100 members drawn from at least 20 SNP branches.
Ms Finn’s email was swiftly challenged by former minister Ash Regan, the only MSP who has so far indicated an interest in standing.
Ms Regan, who resigned from the Scottish Government last year over gender reforms, said people who had recently quit the party should be allowed to rejoin and vote.
She tweeted: “I call for all those members who have left the party over the last year to be able to rejoin over the next month and be allowed to participate in the leadership election.”
Such a move would allow members who quit over gender reforms to vote for Ms Regan.
The call was backed by another gender reform sceptic, the MP Joanna Cherry KC, who also said people suspended over dubious “transphobia” complaints should be let back in.
She warned the party could face a legal challenge if they were not.
Retweeting Ms Regan’s message, Ms Cherry wrote: “I endorse this call. Many women left the party in exasperation as their rights were thrown under the bus.
“Others left in despair over the #Independence strategy. We need these people back. There should be a moratorium on all resignations over the last 2 years.
“A number of @theSNP members have been suspended from the party without due process or because of complaints of “transphobia” on a definition which is not #ECHR or #EqualityLaw compliant.
“They must be reinstated or the leadership result could be challenged.”
A Scottish Conservative spokesperson said: “The race to succeed Nicola Sturgeon hasn’t even begun and already senior SNP figures are fighting like ferrets in a sack.
“It will take more than the resignation of the First Minister to heal the bitter divisions that have formed in the SNP, especially those created by Nicola Sturgeon’s reckless self-ID policy.”
The SNP's ruling National Executive Committee is due to meet online at 630pm tonight to discuss the timing and format of the leadership election.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel