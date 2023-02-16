According to the Daily Record, the health secretary is "veering" towards throwing his hat into the ring.

A friend of the SNP veteran said the minister had "a lot of support from MPs and MSPs. Some big names.”

They added: “Part of it will be about experience. He has been in Government for ten years. He would also be a unifying force. Just as he has managed to get health unions round the table, he would bring the party together.”

Mr Yousaf has come under fire ever since he took on the health brief, with medics and opposition politicians questioning his Covid recovery plan.

Long waits for routine operations and poor performance at A&Es, as well as atrocious levels of vacancies in the health service have seen calls for his resignation an almost weekly occurrence.

READ MORE: Humza Yousaf branded ' worst health secretary since devolution'

However, the Glasgow Pollok MSP is popular with colleagues and with party members. He also has a significantly higher profile than many of his ministerial colleagues.

It is understood Culture Secretary Neil Gray is also mulling a bid for the vacancy caused by the shock resignation of Nicola Sturgeon.

The former MP resigned his Westminster seat in 2021 and switched to Holyrood and was swiftly promoted.

He has been responsible for the Scottish Government's response to the thousands of Ukrainians displaced by the war with Russia.

Sources close to the former minister Ash Regan have also suggested that she will run.

READ MORE: Ash Regan expected to enter SNP leadership race

Keith Brown, the SNP's depute leader and Justice Secretary, refused to rule out standing for leader on BBC’s Newsnight on Wednesday night.

Other potential candidates, include Angus Robertson, and Kate Forbes.

However, Joanna Cherry has ruled herself out. "I’m not in a position to lead that team but I’d like to be part of the change," she tweeted.

In a column for The National, the KC hinted that she could back Ms Regan.

She wrote: “Our next leader must be able to become First Minister and so she must come from within the current Holyrood contingent and it should be someone with at least some ministerial experience.

“I stand ready to give my support to the candidate who I believe is best placed to break with the past and to put together a team to deliver the root and branch change needed.

“That change must involve a recognition that independence will only be achieved by a team effort. The messianic leadership model has not worked.”

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn also ruled himself out of the contest, and said the next leader should come from Holyrood.