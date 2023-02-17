Deputy leader Jackie Baillie said her party would reduce the number of territorial boards from 14 to three if it came to power at the 2026 Holyrood election.

She said the days of sticking plaster solutions were over and it was time to be “bold”.

The change would see huge boards created in the West, East and North of Scotland, with the three island boards absorbed into the Northern Board.

Ms Baillie said the move would cut bureaucracy and managers and save up to £20million.

Moments earlier she attacked the SNP care plans as a "national centralisation service".

The board upheaval could be a distraction as the NHS tries to recover from the long aftermath of Covid and create uncertainty over people’s employment.

A party official described it as a “massive machinery of government change” but insisted that voters would not mind, and decision making would be brought closer to clinicians.

Addressing delegates on the opening day of Scottish Labour’s conference in Edinburgh, Ms Baillie said the NHS was in crisis under the SNP and health secretary Humza Yousaf.

She said: “The NHS is faced with some of the greatest challenges in its history. But we also have the opportunity to be bold, and chart a new course for our NHS.

“That’s why Labour will deliver a bold and ambitious future for our NHS that is primary care-led, focuses on preventative healthcare and rewards staff.

“And we will do proper workforce planning – training the doctors and nurses Scotland needs.

“In the months ahead we will continue to set out our plans to fix the crisis in our NHS but let me be clear – the days of sticking plaster solutions are over.

“The NHS of tomorrow must be rooted in local communities, and free at the point of need

“At the moment we have 31 Health & Social Care Partnerships, 14 Territorial Health Boards, 8 Special Health Boards and 3 regulatory bodies.

“Each of these have a chief executive, directors of finance, directors of HR, and an army of spin doctors. The cost of that alone is over £20m.

“And as the performance of our NHS has declined, the amount of bureaucracy and the number of managers has soared. This is the wrong priority.

“That’s why today I can announce that Scottish Labour will cut the red tape, and reduce the number of territorial boards to 3 and merge the special boards.

“By doing this, we will push decision-making down to the local level, empower clinicians and focus on supporting frontline staff. Just think £20million would pay for over 700 nurses.

“The people of Scotland don’t care where the health board headquarters is based.

“But they do care about being able to access their GP close to home and specialist services at their local hospital.”

The current budget for all the boards is £13.7billion, so a £20m saving would represent just 0.15 per cent of that.

However earlier in her speech Ms Baillie had attacked the SNP’s plans to create a new national care service, with harmonised standards and changes to people’s jobs.

A widely criticised Bill to create is currently going through Holyrood.

Ms Baillie said: “I’ve said from day one that Scottish Labour support in principle the idea of a National Care Service – after all, we proposed it over a decade ago.

“But what is being offered is nothing more than a National Centralisation Service which will do nothing to support those receiving care or the workforce.

“Workers don’t want it, care providers don’t want it, those receiving care are concerned and no less than 4 parliamentary committees have demanded that the bill is paused.

“Today I am sending a message to them – This damaging and dangerous bill should be paused, withdraw in its current form and bring back once it has had proper input from trade unions, care providers and those providing care.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton, whose party was in coalition with Labout the last time it was in power at Holyrood, attacked the merger idea.

He told the Herald: “I don’t see any logic or any virtue in asset stripping local community health services of the levers they need to deliver health and social care in their areas.”