HUMZA Yousaf would go from being Scotland’s worst ever health secretary to its worst ever first minister if he wins the SNP leadership race, Jackie Baillie has said.
In a blistering attack at the Scottish Labour conference, the party’s deputy leader suggested Mr Yousaf was “delusional” for standing while the NHS was in crisis.
Ms Baillie told delegates in Edinburgh that he was the most incompetent minister she had had the misfortune to have shadowed.
Mr Yousaf, the MSP for Glasgow Pollok, said today he was giving “serious consideration” to standing in the contest to replace Nicola Sturgeon, who announced her exit on Wednesday..
Deputy FM John Swinney and MP Joanna Cherry KC have ruled themselves out.
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson, deputy SNP leader Keith Brown, and culture minister Neil Gray are also considering bids.
Opening a debate on the health service, Ms Baillie listed multiple examples of patients suffering because of unprecedented waits and backlogs.
She said the blame lay squarely at the door of the SNP government, not NHS staff, and noted there had been 10,000 excess deathsoin Mr Yousaf's watch.
She said: “The current cabinet secretary for health is without a doubt the worst minister I have ever had the misfortune of shadowing.
“Even by the standards of previous SNP health ministers, Humza Yousaf stands out for his incompetence.
“Delayed discharge, NHS staff vacancies and waiting lists all higher than under every preceding SNP health secretary.
“But of course he doesn’t like it when I call him out for his failures – he complains that I’m making it personal. He’s right – this is personal. This is personal for the patients in pain who can’t get treatment; and it is personal for the staff who are at breaking point.
“When even Nicola Sturgeon can tell that there is no way to spin out of this mess, you know you are in trouble. But conference, I hear the most astonishing news!
“Having been the worst health secretary on record, his condition has deteriorated further.
“He now aspires to be the worst First Minister on record.
“That lack of self-awareness might be considered by clinicians to be entirely delusional.
“Conference, they can have as many runners and riders as they want.
“We know the best option for our next First Minister is Anas Sarwar.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel