In a blistering attack at the Scottish Labour conference, the party’s deputy leader suggested Mr Yousaf was “delusional” for standing while the NHS was in crisis.

Ms Baillie told delegates in Edinburgh that he was the most incompetent minister she had had the misfortune to have shadowed.

Mr Yousaf, the MSP for Glasgow Pollok, said today he was giving “serious consideration” to standing in the contest to replace Nicola Sturgeon, who announced her exit on Wednesday..

Deputy FM John Swinney and MP Joanna Cherry KC have ruled themselves out.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson, deputy SNP leader Keith Brown, and culture minister Neil Gray are also considering bids.

Opening a debate on the health service, Ms Baillie listed multiple examples of patients suffering because of unprecedented waits and backlogs.

She said the blame lay squarely at the door of the SNP government, not NHS staff, and noted there had been 10,000 excess deathsoin Mr Yousaf's watch.

She said: “The current cabinet secretary for health is without a doubt the worst minister I have ever had the misfortune of shadowing.

“Even by the standards of previous SNP health ministers, Humza Yousaf stands out for his incompetence.

“Delayed discharge, NHS staff vacancies and waiting lists all higher than under every preceding SNP health secretary.

“But of course he doesn’t like it when I call him out for his failures – he complains that I’m making it personal. He’s right – this is personal. This is personal for the patients in pain who can’t get treatment; and it is personal for the staff who are at breaking point.

“When even Nicola Sturgeon can tell that there is no way to spin out of this mess, you know you are in trouble. But conference, I hear the most astonishing news!

“Having been the worst health secretary on record, his condition has deteriorated further.

“He now aspires to be the worst First Minister on record.

“That lack of self-awareness might be considered by clinicians to be entirely delusional.

“Conference, they can have as many runners and riders as they want.

“We know the best option for our next First Minister is Anas Sarwar.”