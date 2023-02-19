Now, 20 years on, former socialist MSP Rosie Kane is more interested in "pulling the lols out" than railing against the ruling classes.

The Glasgow-born former politician, whose appearance on Question Time was described as "eloquent and intriguing" by host David Dimbleby, is gearing up for two shows at Glasgow International Comedy Festival, which runs from March 15 - April 2.

When we meet in the City Centre's Griffin pub, the venue for her "afternoon with" shows, she is watching Nicola Sturgeon give her resignation speech and feeling emotional.

"I had all these tremendous lines planned," she says of our chat "and then about an hour ago I heard that Nicola Sturgeon is resigning and all that turned into tears.

"I think it's really, really sad," she said.

"She's been an inspiration to so many women and girls."

She recalls first meeting a young Nicola Sturgeon outside polling stations in Govanhill when they were both standing for council.

READ MORE: Poll shows Labour two points behind SNP ahead of Nicola Sturgeon resignation

"Nicola to me was just a wee lassie," she recalls. "She was quite quiet and reserved."

When she got her seat in parliament, Labour were in power under Jack McConnell with the SNP in opposition and as time went by, she says the pair developed "a really good friendship."

"I've been in her company many many times, she's a big hugger - completely different to that lassie that I thought I knew. She's just a really nice human being."

She last saw the First Minister at a Burns Supper in January when a threat made on social media had delayed her attendance to perform the Immortal Memory.

"She was brilliant," she says. "She had a speech prepared but she dumped the piece of paper and walked about the floor with the mike and she had us all laughing and greeting and thinking."

She believes Scottish Independence is an inevitability, despite the departure of its biggest advocate.

"There are too many people and it's such a big movement. Sturgeon is not finished yet - she is not going to walk away from her life's goal."

The Glasgow-born former MSP's route to Scottish politics began with her involvement in a campaign against the extension of the M77 motorway.

She stood for election to the Scottish Parliament in 2003, and was placed second on the Scottish Socialist Party list for the Glasgow region.

READ MORE: Swinney slates 'preposterous' voting plan in SNP leadership row

She was elected alongside Tommy Sheridan, who was first on the list and remained an MSP for the Glasgow Region from 2003 to 2007.

"If social media had been around, I think I would have buckled," says the mother-of-two, whose nephew is Orwell prize-winning author Darren McGarvey. She is 'granny' to his two children along with two of her own and jokes, 'I now tell people I'm Darren McGarvey's auntie - it used to be the other way round'.

"There were threats but people had to take the time to write a letter," she says. "People had to make a big effort to frighten you, which wasn't frightening at all."

Much of her show centres on her childhood memories of growing up in Pollock, which got off to a bumpy start after she was accidentally dropped down two flights of stairs as a five-week-old baby.

"I had a double fracture in my skull and got the kiss of life from my granny," she says.

Another pivotal moment and one that she credits with inspiring her political ambitions was the arrival of "glamorous" single mothers from Govan who were rehoused in new flats in the area.

"These women were gorgeous," she recalls. "Beehive hair, big earrings and high heels. They came in and had two kids whereas our mothers - Irish Catholics- had hunners.

"The pill had been invented. I never knew that at the time, I just wondered where they were hiding the other nine weans.

"They had no husbands, no-one was supporting them. They were up to here in debt but were standing on their own high-heeled feet".

READ MORE: John Curtice warns Brexit could limit Labour's post-Sturgeon revival

She recalls how the "traditional Scottish mammies' like hers were not as impressed with the arrival of the young, party-loving women as young Rosie but banded together to help them when the debt collectors arrived.

Lulu is involved in the story, she teases, but she is saving that snippet for her audience.

The second half of the show takes in Trident protests at Faslane and her many arrests. She recalls how the police would only put one or three women in a cell because "two women might fight or kiss."

The former MSP says she's not affiliated to any political party now after being burnt by her experiences with the SSP.

Along with other female colleagues she gave evidence against former leader Tommy Sheridan in his libel fight against the News of the World, which centred on a story claiming an un-named married MSP had twice attended a swingers' club.

Sheridan won his case but was later found guilty of lying under oath about his adultery and was given a three-year jail sentence.

She plans to write more material delving deeper into her life at Holyrood but says the former SSP leader will be "airbrushed out" of the script.

"I am good at two things," she says. "Being a granny and telling stories."

An Afternoon with Rosie Kane McGarvey at The Griffin on April 1 and 2