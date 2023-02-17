An SNP minister has called for his party to consider a “more evolutionary” constitutional change as an alternative to using the next Westminster election as a de facto referendum on independence.
Yesterday, the SNP’s national executive committee confirmed that party members will choose the next leader and first minister between march 13 and March 27 following Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement to resign.
Read more: Analysis: Independence stalemate hands Sturgeon's successor a poisoned chalice
A special party conference to plot the way forward on independence, due to take place next month, has been postponed.
Following the Supreme Court rejecting the Scottish Government’s bid for Holyrood to hold its own referendum on independence, the SNP currently intends to use the next UK general election as a de facto referendum on Scotland leaving the UK.
It is unclear how effective the de facto referendum strategy could be, given that the SNP would simply open negotiations with the UK Government for Scotland to leave the Union if a majority of Scottish voters backed pro-independence parties in the election.
Read more: Labour just two points behind SNP ahead of Nicola Sturgeon resignation
It is almost certain that the UK Government would reject such a plea.
Ben Macpherson, Ms Sturgeon’s social security and local government minister, has called for a more pragmatic strategy to be drawn up by the SNP.
Speaking to the Financial Times, Mr Macpherson, said: “The question for the SNP now is whether we continue to seek to make progress through a short-term event like a de facto referendum election, or pivot to a more evolutionary process of delivering further constitutional change, working with others to build consensus and move forward.”
Writing on Twitter, Mr Macpherson added: Being minister for social security has emphasised to me that the reality is, good policy delivery takes time to build new systems and create institutions.
Read more: Swinney slates 'preposterous' voting plan in SNP leadership row
“Should the next chapter be to gain further powers by bringing Scotland together, in a new era - build more and soar steadily?”
In her resignation speech, Ms Sturgeon suggested the SNP needed new ideas to forge its strategy on independence without her involvement.
Admitting she has “never pretended it (de facto referendum) is perfect”, she added a decision on the way forward “must be taken by the SNP collectively”.
Ms Sturgeon said her decision to resign will “free the SNP to choose the path it believes to be the right one, without worrying about the perceived implications for my leadership - and in the knowledge that a new leader will steer us on that path”.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel