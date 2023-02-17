Yesterday, the SNP’s national executive committee confirmed that party members will choose the next leader and first minister between march 13 and March 27 following Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement to resign.

A special party conference to plot the way forward on independence, due to take place next month, has been postponed.

Following the Supreme Court rejecting the Scottish Government’s bid for Holyrood to hold its own referendum on independence, the SNP currently intends to use the next UK general election as a de facto referendum on Scotland leaving the UK.

It is unclear how effective the de facto referendum strategy could be, given that the SNP would simply open negotiations with the UK Government for Scotland to leave the Union if a majority of Scottish voters backed pro-independence parties in the election.

It is almost certain that the UK Government would reject such a plea.

Ben Macpherson, Ms Sturgeon’s social security and local government minister, has called for a more pragmatic strategy to be drawn up by the SNP.

Speaking to the Financial Times, Mr Macpherson, said: “The question for the SNP now is whether we continue to seek to make progress through a short-term event like a de facto referendum election, or pivot to a more evolutionary process of delivering further constitutional change, working with others to build consensus and move forward.”

Writing on Twitter, Mr Macpherson added: Being minister for social security has emphasised to me that the reality is, good policy delivery takes time to build new systems and create institutions.

“Should the next chapter be to gain further powers by bringing Scotland together, in a new era - build more and soar steadily?”

In her resignation speech, Ms Sturgeon suggested the SNP needed new ideas to forge its strategy on independence without her involvement.

Admitting she has “never pretended it (de facto referendum) is perfect”, she added a decision on the way forward “must be taken by the SNP collectively”.

Ms Sturgeon said her decision to resign will “free the SNP to choose the path it believes to be the right one, without worrying about the perceived implications for my leadership - and in the knowledge that a new leader will steer us on that path”.