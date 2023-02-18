The Prime Minister, in a speech at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, had a two-fold message for the West.

The British leader said that Ukraine needed military backing by allies to counter any spring offensive by Russian president Vladimir Putin’s troops.

But he argued the West must also start to put in place the foundations to strengthen Kyiv’s security in the long term.

He told the Bavarian summit there was a need to “bolster” Kyiv’s armed forces immediately and to “double down” on the West’s backing for its defence against Russia’s invasion.

Mr Sunak cited the provision of UK tanks and his administration’s decision to begin training Ukrainian pilots to fly Nato-standard fighter jets as an example of how Britain was playing its part.

But with one eye on the Nato summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, in July, he urged other Western leaders to commit to providing “Nato capabilities” for Ukraine’s armed forces to secure its borders for the future.

Mr Sunak told the summit: “Our collective efforts are making a difference but with every day that passes, Russian forces inflict yet more pain and suffering.

“Now the only way to change that is for Ukraine to win.”

He added: “We need to do more to boost Ukraine’s long-term security.

“We must give them the advanced, Nato-standard capabilities that they need for the future.

“And we must demonstrate that we’ll remain by their side, willing and able to help them defend their country again and again.”

Mr Sunak also said securing a lasting peace would mean “upholding international law” and making Moscow pay reparations to Kyiv.