A pro-independence majority at any election in Scotland should be enough to trigger negotiations to leave the UK, SNP leadership candidate Ash Regan said as she laid out her stall for party members.
The former minister, who announced plans to stand for the top job in a Sunday newspaper, said she would bring together pro-independence parties and organisations to discuss the way forward for the movement in a constitutional convention.
In a statement on Twitter, Ms Regan added that any pro-independence majority at a Westminster or Holyrood election should be taken as a mandate for independence and she would - if First Minister - then invite the UK Government to negotiate Scotland's departure from the union.
READ MORE: Greens may exit SNP deal if Kate Forbes becomes FM prompting election
She said: "On my first day as leader, I will call for an independence convention to be held.
"This will involve all pro-independence parties, independence organisations, think tanks and civil society to organise a new independence campaign body.
"We will create a new vision of an independent Scotland.
"We will build coalitions, reach out across all of the society and secure a pro-independence majority, which cannot be ignored."
Holding a constitutional convention has long been a policy of the Alba Party and its leader Alex Salmond - who on Friday praised both Ms Regan and Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, who is considered a leading candidate for the SNP leadership.
In her statement, Edinburgh Eastern MSP Ms Regan added: "I propose that we take control of the process towards independence ourselves.
"If pro-independence parties - with a clear mandate for such actions in their manifestos - have more than 50% plus one of the votes cast in a Westminster or Holyrood election, this will be a clear instruction that Scotland wishes to be an independence nation.
"We will invite the Westminster Government to the Scottish Government to commence negotiations and a timeframe for Scotland's withdrawal from the UK."
The former community safety minister - who resigned from her position in protest against gender recognition reforms - promised a government she leads would be based on "competency" and would seek to deliver on "the nation's priorities".
Ms Regan's campaign has already received a boost as fellow SNP rebel Joanna Cherry announced her support.
Ms Cherry has been a longstanding critic of the party's leadership in recent years and has repeatedly clashed with its policy on gender reforms.
The Edinburgh South West MP said on Twitter on Sunday: "I am proud to support Ash given her solid left wing credentials working with @Common_Weal and the courage and leadership she has shown in standing up for the rights of women and girls."
Ms Regan's candidacy announcement came at the same time - and in the same newspaper - as Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, who threw his hat in the ring after much speculation about his position.
Mr Yousaf said this week - which saw the shock resignation of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon - had seen a "rollercoaster of emotions", adding: "You've got to put yourself forward if you think you're the best person for the job. And I do.
"This is the top job in the country, and it needs somebody who has experience."
Both candidates will have until Friday to secure 100 nominations from at least 20 local branches to secure their place on the ballot, with the new SNP leader being announced on March 27.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel