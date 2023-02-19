Stephen Flynn, the leader of the SNP in the House of Commons since December, after Ian Blackford stepped down, said the move to a republic would have to be an evolutionary process and would have to be sanctioned by the people of Scotland.

The Aberdeen South MP, has said he was "gutted" that Nicola Sturgeon had decided to step down, adding that he only found out about her decision on the morning of her announcement at Bute House.

He has already said he has no intention of putting himself forward for the SNP leadership.

His commentary on Scotland's future as an independent country came after film star Hugh Jackman stated his belief that it is "inevitable" Australia will become a republic in the future.

He told the BBC: “I think Australia will become Republican at some point. It feels natural.

“It feels like something that is, I would guess inevitable, and I guess would be a natural part of an evolution of a country. You know?”

Asked if an independent Scotland would be a republic or if they would keep the monarchy, he said that Mr Jackman had said that through an evolutionary process that may come to pass and that "I would probably be quite sympathetic to a similar evolution in Scotland in time."

The previous SNP leader at Westminster, Ian Blackford insisted in March, last year the monarch would remain an independent Scotland.

He rejected claims there would be a referendum on whether to retain the monarchy if a majority of Scots backed ending the Union in the future.

The party's position ahead of the 2014 referendum was to retain a Queen or King as head of state if Scotland declared independence - but since then some party members have called for the issue to be decided by a vote in the future.

Asked further on The BBC One politics programme Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg if the position on keeping the monarchy had changed since the last referendum, he said: "No, no, no, no. I'm quite happy with what's the status quo as it stands. But over time, it may well be that the people of Scotland decide for an alternate version, but that'll be for the people of Scotland to determine."

He also gave short shrift to analysis by poll expert John Curtice who has stated that Nicola Sturgeon's exit could give Sir Keir Starmer's Labour Party 25 seats and the keys to No. 10.

Mr Curtice said that the Labour Party had most to gain from her shock resignation — which "should ring alarm bells" for the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

"He said: "Labour have been making gains in the polls north of the border, but they are still 15 points behind the SNP, who are on 44 points.

"If voters don’t budge then that could mean Labour pick up just three more seats in Scotland to add to their single MP at the moment, taking their total to just four.

"This would be a disappointment for Sir Keir, who would be left with the Herculean task of trying to win a Westminster majority by chalking up a massive poll lead over the Tories in England and Wales instead.

"But if there is just a five per cent swing from the SNP, Labour could get 16 Scottish MPs.

"And if Labour closes the gap on the SNP entirely, it could get 25 Scottish seats.

"That would mean Sir Keir could win an overall majority at a general election with just half the UK-wide poll lead he needs at the moment."

Mr Flynn said Ms Sturgeon's resignation was "absolutely not" a gift for Labour.

He pointed to a post-resignation poll carried out by Savanta that in a first-past-the-post constituency vote, the SNP would pick up 43% of the vote and 32% of the regional list vote. It indicated that an SNP/Green government would remain in control of the Scottish Government with a majority of 23 seats.

A post-resignation Survation poll also showed SNP in a "strong position" in terms of intended voting in Scotland for a UK general election with 43% of the vote. That would be two percentage points shy of their showing in 2019, when the party won 48 seats.

Labour in Scotland were polling at 30%, the Scottish Tories were on 17% and the Liberal Democrats were on 6%.

He said the polls were "just a little bit, a tiny little bit down from where we were in 2019".

He said: "All that's happened is the Labour Party has replaced the Conservatives in second place in Scotland. Now, I know that many Unionists want to think that the SNP are going to go away now. But I've got a message for them. we are not. "

He paid tribute to the Ms Sturgeon saying that he was "very disappointed" by her decision to quit.

"Nicola was indeed an inspiration for myself and for so many others. I found out very early on Wednesday morning, what was to come that day. And like everyone I was very disappointed."

"I was gutted, to put it simply. Nicola was an inspirational leader, not just of the Scottish National Party but of the Scottish Government too. Her warmth of empathy, her humility, and indeed her honesty was all on show on Wednesday as it has been throughout her reign, so to see her step away was was deeply disappointing. "

He added: "We have the opportunity for change. I'm looking forward to seeing who comes forward from my colleagues in Hollywood and hopefully we can move forward together."

He contested any claims that Ms Sturgeon was not good at making a succession plan and that there is no obvious contender to fill her shoes.

"If you actually look at Holyrood, what we have is a number of individuals who have many good skills, they're excellent communicators, they've got extreme experience of being in government in difficult times," he said while keeping very quiet about who he favoured to take the SNP party reins.

"I'll see who comes forward," he said. "There's still time for for more people to come forward. But what I want to see from them is a clear plan in terms of how we approach becoming an independent country. I want them to outline how they intend to deal with some of the challenges that we face at home, because there is understandable challenges at home. And they need to do that and they need to do that in the fullness of time. "