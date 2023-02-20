Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan are the only two candidates to officially put themselves forward to become SNP leader so far, while Finance Secretary Kate Forbes is expected to launch her leadership bid.

Mr Robertson, who overcame a battle with Joanna Cherry to be selected for the Edinburgh Central seat at Holyrood, has ruled himself out – pointing to family commitments.

In a statement, the former SNP Westminster leader said: “Since Nicola Sturgeon announced she is stepping down I have been encouraged by many to consider running for the SNP leadership and to become First Minister.

“It is a real privilege and honour for people to wish me to stand and I am very thankful for their trust.”

He added: “However, as the father of two very young children the time is not right for me and my family to take on such a huge commitment.

“I look forward to working with the next SNP leader and First Minister to deliver progressive policies and economic success for Scotland, and help secure Scottish independence within the European Union.”

Mr Robertson is the SNP Culture Secretary who was responsible for the Scottish census fiasco. He has come under pressure in recent weeks over proposed budget cuts to the culture budget.

Ministers Neil Gray, Mairi McAllan and Keith Brown have ruled themselves out of the race, as has Deputy First Minister John Swinney.