Kate Forbes has confirmed her status as a candidate for the leadership of the Scottish National Party.
Hailing from Dingwall and raised partially in India, she was first selected as a potential MSP from an all-women shortlist in 2015.
Forbes was elected with close to 48 per cent of the vote in the 2016 Scottish Parliament election, raising that to 56.1% in 2021.
She was behind the campaign to ban plastic straws in Scotland and as a backbencher was known for her advocacy on Gaelic issues.
In 2018 she was appointed as Minister for Public Finance, becoming the first woman to deliver a budget either at Holyrood or Westminster.
She was made finance secretary in 2020.
Name: Kate Forbes
Age: 32
Constituency: Skye, Lochaber & Badenoch
When joined: 2016
Best known for: Giving an entire speech to the Scottish Parliament in Gaelic, first woman to deliver the Scottish budget
Ministerial posts held: Finance Secretary (2020-present), Minister for Public Finance (2018-2020)
Strengths: Forbes has been praised for her work as finance secretary, and her advocacy for the Gaelic language. She’s seen as more politically centrist than many of her peers, which could enable greater Holyrood co-operation on certain issues.
Weaknesses: Forbes will have to answer questions over whether her personal religious beliefs will affect the way she would govern. A member of the evangelical Free Church of Scotland she is anti-abortion and does not support gay marriage. Would such views affect her stance on things like buffer zones at abortion clinics?
What has she said about the leadership bid: “I can't sit back and watch our nation thwarted on the road to self determination. We need a leader who's bold, brave and energised, fresh faced and ready for new challenges.”
