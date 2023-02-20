However, the MSP is often referred to as an SNP rebel after she dramatically quit the government last October over the Gender Recognition Reform (GRR).

The MSP succeeded Annabelle Ewing as community safety minister in 2018, a role which she continued to hold after she was re-elected in the 2021 Scottish elections - until she resigned over the GRR last year.

Announcing her plans to stand to succeed Nicola Sturgeon in the Sunday Mail she said: "We need to bring back unity, draw a line under certain things and move past them. I believe I am the person to do that."

Name: Ashten Regan

Age: 48

Constituency: Edinburgh Eastern MSP since 2016

Ministerial posts held: Community safety minister (2018–2022)

Best known for: The rift over the GRR Bill was undeniably a key moment for the Edinburgh Eastern MSP.

Ahead of the dramatic exit from the Government during Stage 1 of the bill, Ms Regan was one of 15 SNP politicians to urge for a delay to reform to the Gender Recognition Act.

Interest in the politician reached a five-year high upon her resignation in October, according to Google search data.

Where does she stand on key issues:

Independence

"Independence - nothing less" is the campaign slogan chosen by the former minister as she launched her candidacy.

She has said that a pro-independence majority at any election in Scotland should be enough to trigger negotiations to leave the UK.

Ms Regan also vowed to bring together pro-independence parties and organisations to discuss the way forward for the movement in a constitutional convention.

Gender

Ms Regan has vowed to ditch the gender reforms, which while it could win her favour in some circles, could also be seen as her not standing up to Westminster after it blocked Holyrood legislation.

The reform ground to halt after Scottish Secretary Alister Jack triggered a Section 35 order under the Scotland Act.

During the launch of her leadership campaign, she told the Sunday Mail: "Women's rights will never be compromised with me".

Benefits

The MSP emphasised that support for Scots during soaring costs of living was vital.

“People expect a First Minister to concentrate on boosting the economy, creating jobs and helping them deal with the cost of living crisis,” she said.

Net Zero

Ash Regan is a member of the Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee, but has said she would not support "an accelerated net zero path".

"I will stand up for our oil workers and their communities," she added in a Twitter post.

I will not support an accelerated net zero path which sees us turn off the North Sea taps, throw 10s of 1000s of oil workers out of jobs, hollow out NE & H&I communities whist still using and importing hydrocarbons. I will stand up for our oil workers and their communities. — Ash Regan MSP (@AshtenRegan) February 20, 2023

What has she said about her leadership bid:

“On my first day as leader, I will call for an independence convention to be held. This will involve all pro-independence parties, independence organisations, think tanks and civil society to organise a new independence campaign body.

“We will create a new vision of an independent Scotland. We will build coalitions, reach out across all of the society and secure a pro-independence majority, which cannot be ignored.”