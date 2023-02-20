Health secretary Humza Yousaf is seen as one of the favourites to replace Nicola Sturgeon as leader of the SNP and First Minister of Scotland.
The youngest-ever MSP at the time of his election, the 37-year-old has held a number of important cabinet posts.
Seen as a Sturgeon loyalist, he's likely to have the backing of many from her wing of the party.
Having announced his candidacy though Yousaf has made clear he'll be very much his own man, distancing himself from the 'de facto referendum' policy advocated by the current First Minister.
Here's what to know about the potential next First Minister.
Name: Humza Yousaf
Age: 37
Constituency: Glasgow Pollok
When joined: 2011
Best known for: First non-white and first Muslim cabinet member in the Scottish Government, took Holyrood oath in both English and Urdu.
Ministerial posts held: Health Secretary (2021-present), Justice Secretary (2018-2021), Transport Secretary (2016-2018), Minister for External Affairs and International Development (2012-2016)
Strengths: Despite being just 37, Yousaf has held some of the top jobs in government including transport minister and justice secretary. Would likely represent a continuity candidate with respect to Nicola Sturgeon’s approach.
Weaknesses: Has been criticised in his current role as health secretary, with long waiting times and falling numbers of staff. Yousaf’s Hate Crime Bill introduced as justice secretary was criticised on freedom of speech grounds before amendments were made.
What has he said about leadership bid: “You've got to put yourself forward if you think you're the best person for the job. And I do. This is the top job in the country, and it needs somebody who has experience."
