Kate Forbes has said she would not have voted for the Scottish Government’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill.
The SNP leadership hopeful told BBC Scotland she had “significant concerns” about gender self-identification.
The Finance Secretary was on maternity leave when Holyrood voted on the legislation.
The Bill - passed by MSPs just before Christmas - simplifies the process for obtaining a gender recognition certificate by removing the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria.
It also reduces the length of time someone would need to live in their acquired gender from two years to less than 12 months, and lowers the minimum age for applications from 18 to 16.
Last month, for the first time in the history of devolution, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack made an order under section 35 of the Scotland Act to stop the legislation from receiving royal assent.
He said the Bill would impact the UK-wide Equality Act.
Nicola Sturgeon has disputed that and promised to challenge the Tory minister's veto in the courts.
In an interview with the BBC, Ms Forbes seemed to row back from the legal action. She said: “I understand the principle here which is that the UK Government should not overturn Scottish legislation.
“That is an important principle which I hold to.
“But I think on this, seek legal advice and recognise it is not a priority right now for the people of Scotland, who are focused on other things.”
Ms Forbes was also asked if, given her reservations over the change in law, she would have resigned over the Gender Recognition Reform Bill.
She said: "That would have been a question of collective responsibility and that would have been a decision that I would have had to take in discussion with colleagues. Obviously, I wasn't there."
The minister added: "I didn't predict the date at which my daughter would be born and neither did I set the government's timetable so it is certainly nothing that I had control over.
"But I have concerns about self-ID and those concerns remain."
More to follow...
