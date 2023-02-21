The Scottish Tories are calling on SNP backbenchers to back up their plans and support their motion at Holyrood tomorrow that would pause the introduction of the deposit return scheme, pending an independent review.

Under the proposals, people will pay a 20p deposit when they buy a drink that comes in a single-use container. They will get their money back when they return the empty container to one of tens of thousands of return points.

But the policy has been criticised by businesses who have warned it will increase costs, reduce product lines and have raised concerns about a range of infrastructure issues.

Last week, SNP backbencher and former minister, Fergus Ewing, called on Nicola Sturgeon to pause the scheme ahead of the August 16 launch date.

Tory MSP Maurice Golden, convener of the cross-party group on the circular economy, believes that an effective and workable scheme will make a real contribution to the circular economy.

But he will claim that the SNP-Greens Government ignored models from other countries, the concerns of businesses, and the need to make it workable within the UK to avoid crippling Scottish firms with additional costs and burdens.

The Scottish Government’s own review of DRS in December concluded that a fully functioning and compliant scheme could not be introduced by the deadline, but Lorna Slater, the Greens circular economy minister, “ploughed on regardless”.

Mr Golden said: “With the battle to succeed Nicola Sturgeon under way, now is the perfect time for SNP backbenchers to do the right thing and send a clear message to the leadership contenders that the shambolic deposit return scheme is not fit for purpose.

“The warnings from firms across Scotland could not be more stark – this could force them out of business.

“MSPs from all parties – but especially the SNP – have the chance to prevent armageddon by supporting our motion for the scheme to be paused pending an independent review. If SNP backbenchers support it, we have the votes to do just that.”

Maurice Golden (Image: PA)

He added: “Businesses are terrified, and understandably so. The current plans would make many firms unviable and cost thousands of jobs, as well as removing choice from consumers and driving up prices during a cost-of-living crisis.

“Despite being years in the planning, we now have six months to go and a policy that is totally ill-equipped, poorly planned and will end up causing more harm than good. Yet Lorna Slater ploughed on regardless.

“There is still no clarity on how much of it will work. Business and waste management experts called for at least 18 months’ notice prior to the scheme’s launch, but with less than six months to go, many details are still not forthcoming.

“It must be paused immediately. A successful Deposit Return Scheme could have a positive impact on business and the environment. But, as it stands, this one is assisting neither.”

But the Scottish Greens have accused the Tories of “almost hysterical misinformation” over the policy, claiming the party does not care about protecting the planet.

Scottish Greens environment spokesperson, Mark Ruskell, said: “The Tories really must be living on another planet, because they certainly aren’t showing any signs of caring about this one.

Mark Ruskell (Image: PA)

“In fact, if climate change was an asteroid hurtling to Earth, they’d be the ones trying to stop a rescue.

“The deposit return scheme, being overseen by a Scottish Green minister in Lorna Slater, has the potential to completely reset Scotland’s relationship with tackling litter as part of a circular economy.”

He added: “That is habit forming for society, and, as we have seen in other countries, it is completely workable. It is good for our environment and for the many businesses who will want to play a responsible role as part of the solution.

“This is why the almost hysterical misinformation emanating from the Tories on the subject is more akin to the stuff we’d see in a movie such as Don’t Look Up than it is from any serious politician. It is desperate stuff.

“It goes to further demonstrate that the party of fossil fuels remains anti-climate, anti-nature and devoid of common sense, when in fact they should be encouraging their colleagues at Westminster to follow Scotland’s lead.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We understand that this is a big change, especially for smaller businesses, and Scottish ministers continue to work with affected businesses to address outstanding concerns and ensure the scheme launches successfully.

“We have always said that we are committed to a pragmatic approach to implementation, and encourage those with concerns to raise them constructively.”