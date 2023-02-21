The Health Secretary launched his bid to replace Nicola Sturgeon yesterday, insisting: “We're seeing green shoots of recovery in our health service.”

With A&E figures going backwards again, opposition parties said he should focus on fixing the NHS, not “bidding for an undeserved promotion”.

They also warned Mr Yousaf was liable to be more “distracted than ever” by the SNP race.

The latest data from Public Health Scotland showed almost a third of patients attending A&E in the week ending February 12 waited more than the four-hour standard.

The 67.9 per cent seen on time was down from 68.6% the week before and 70.3% in the week before that.

The number of people waiting more than four hours was up for the third week in a row, from 6,664 in the week ending January 29, to 7,265 a week later and then 7,572 last week.

The number waiting more than eight hours rose from 1,997 to 2,174 to 2,2567 over the period, but the number waiting more than 12 hours fell from 1,057 to 973 last week

The worst performing board last week was NHS Forth Valley, where 57.1% of A&E patients were seen on time, followed by NHS Grampian (58.3%) and NHS Lanarkshire (60.8%).

The target is for 95% of patients to be admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

It has not been met nationally since July 2020.

Tory MSP Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “After an extremely brief respite, A&E waiting times are once again heading in the wrong direction on Humza Yousaf’s watch.

“Close to a third of patients were not seen within the SNP’s own target waiting time, which has now not been met for over two and a half years.

“Humza Yousaf’s flimsy recovery plans have failed to remobilise our NHS and longer and longer delays at A&E only increase the number of needless deaths in our hospitals.

“Now the SNP health secretary is distracted as he bids for the top job in Scottish politics rather than getting a grip of the crisis in our NHS. Over three-quarters of a million Scots are on a waiting list, cancer waiting times are at their worst levels on record and he is miles off meeting his party’s promise to eradicate delayed discharge.

“He’s been exposed as the worst health secretary since devolution.

“Suffering patients and my burnt out colleagues on the frontline deserve a health secretary fully focused on his brief and trying to repair the damage he’s done to our NHS, rather than one bidding for an undeserved promotion.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: "The crisis in A&E is still putting lives at risk every week and piling unmanageable pressure on to NHS staff.

“At a time when we desperately need to see real progress, things are going in reverse under this negligent Health Secretary.

“It would be disastrous for Scotland if Humza Yousaf’s failure was rewarded with a promotion to the top job.

“Our NHS deserves better and Scotland deserves better too.”

Mr Yousaf said: “We are doing everything we can to help the health service through the remainder of this winter and are providing £8 million to boards to buy 300 new care beds to help alleviate pressure caused by delayed discharge – which continues to be a major factor impacting performance.

“As part of our nationwide approach, patients who no longer need to be in hospital are being urgently reassessed and those clinically safe to be discharged will be safely moved home or to an interim placement in a care home – freeing up beds for those most in need.”

The Health Secretary added: “We will continue to see fluctuations in weekly figures over winter and I am grateful to staff for their continued exceptional efforts in the face of sustained pressure.”

Mr Humza today rocketed into pole position in the SNP leadership race after early frontrunner Kate Forbes started haemorrhaging support for saying she would have voted against gay marriage.

The finance secretary, a member of the Free Church of Scotland, today insisted she want not out of the race, but is now struggling for support among fellow SNP ministers.

At his launch yesterday, Mr Yousaf said: “We're seeing green shoots of recovery in our health service.

“Our longest waits for both inpatients and outpatients decreased by almost a quarter in 90 days.

“Ambulance response teams improving.

“Significant decreases in eight and 12 hour waits in A&E compared to our winter peak. “Scotland continues to have the best performing A&E services in the UK, but of course, challenges still remain, just as there are in health systems across the UK and indeed in many parts of the world due to the global pandemic.”