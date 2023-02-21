The former Tory leader said the finance secretary was entitled to her view, but it would be "very problematic" for her in the SNP leadership race.

Ms Forbes, a devout Christian, yesterday said she would have been unable to vote for same-sex marriage if she had been an MSP when it went through Holyrood in 2014.

It led to some of her previously declared MSP supporters withdrawing their backing.

Ms Forbes today insisted she was staying in the contest to replace Nicola Sturgeon, although she may now struggle to pick up prominent supporters.

Speaking to Times Radio, Lord Hague said gay marriage was part of the national culture, and any would-be leader had to be in tune with that.

He said: “We're talking about an issue which has become part of the culture of the country around the United Kingdom over the last ten years.

“People will be concerned about future decisions...there can be threats to what was decided before, as we're seeing the United States on same sex marriage. People worry about that.

“So you can't just say, oh, hands up, I was against it but now I just accept the democratic verdict.

“If you want to be a leader you have to decide whether you're accepting of what's become the national culture or not. And I think in those cases, it's very difficult to be a leader."

He said it was fair for Ms Forbes to have her views but "very problematic" for her campaign.

He said: “She's right. She's entitled to have a different view. But it will be very problematic when it comes to becoming a leader of the SNP or first minister, very problematic.

“Indeed, I don't see, I don't know the SNP well enough to know, but I don't see her campaign being successful on this basis.

"If your view is so much at variance with what has become a big majority view then you are inhibiting your ability to lead."

"In practice, I think you couldn't get elected leader of the Conservative Party now, with the view that she has, so try getting elected leader of a more left wing party with that view.

“That's the difficulty that she's got."