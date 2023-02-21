KATE Forbes looks set to be probed by the SNP's conduct committee after members of the party's LGBTQ+ wing accused her of breaking rules on transphobia.
In an interview with ITV Border, when asked if she believed a trans woman is a woman, the Finance Secretary replied: "I believe that a trans woman is a biological male who identifies as a woman."
'I believe a trans woman is a biological male'— Representing Border (@ITVBorderRB) February 21, 2023
Kate Forbes (@_KateForbes) makes clear she does not believe a trans woman is a woman.
While many in her party disagree, the SNP leadership contender says 'in a liberal society you can co-exist'https://t.co/5mO34Jr06s pic.twitter.com/17xRUhfZeB
That seemingly breaches the definition of transphobia adopted by the party's ruling NEC in 2021.
Definition of transphobia adopted by SNP NEC now available. Glad it is very clear ppl can— Mhairi Hunter 🇺🇦 🏴 (@MhairiHunter) February 22, 2021
make genuine mistakes - there's a lot of transphobia about, it's so easy to pick things up without realising. This guide can help create the respectful debate SNP members want.👍 pic.twitter.com/VHO0ZYgWZB
READ MORE: Kate Forbes says her campaign for SNP leader is 'absolutely not over'
The document sets out a number of ways in which transphobia may "manifest".
They include: "deliberately misgendering someone or using phrases or language to suggest their gender identity is not valid, for example referring to a trans woman as a 'biological male.'"
Erin Lux, the co-convenor of Out for Independence, the SNP's LGBTQ+ wing, has now submitted a formal complaint to National Secretary Lorna Finn.
If Ms Forbes is found to have breached the rules she could be required to make a formal apology or even be suspended from the party.
Ms Lux told The Herald the comment by the leadership hopeful was a clear breach of the rules.
She said she had been disappointed with the tone of the leadership contest so far: "We have candidates using dehumanising language about the LGBTQ+ community, particularly trans people, especially trans women."
Ms Lux said there had been a fear the contest "would increase the level of vitriol against the trans community and that's exactly what we're seeing only a few days in."
READ MORE: Hague: Forbes couldn't be a Tory leader with those gay marriage views
The document outlining the SNP's transphobia definition says it aims to "help guide members on their conduct as well as assisting those who want to support the trans community in calling out transphobic behaviour by others.
"It will also be key in supporting the Party's member conduct processes and ensuring that the SNP remains an inclusive organisation.
"Genuine misunderstandings do happen and should not be considered intentionally transphobic, so any dialogue or action taken to address issues in this context should reflect the lack of intention whilst giving support in the context of any harmful impacts.
"If someone repeatedly does things which could be considered transphobic, this is less likely to be a genuine misunderstanding, especially if this has previously been highlighted to them and they have been offered information about trans issues and transphobia."
Ms Forbes and the SNP have been approached for comment.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel