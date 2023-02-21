SCOTLAND’S most successful female footballer has told Holyrood the name-calling she experienced as a young player would be considered a “hate crime” today.
Rose Reilly, who played in women’s sides in France and Italy after being banned at home in the 1970s, said what was then called “banter” had actually been “horrible”.
A pioneer for the women's game, Ms Reilly went on to play for the Italian national side and was named the world’s best female footballer.
Despite the women's game now being a mainstream sport in the UK, she said female players still struggled for equality.
Delivering the Time for Reflection ahead of proceedings in the chamber, Ms Reilly thanked MSPs for “letting a wee lassie from Stewarton address you”.
She said: “Today, female football players still struggle for equality.
“I had my own struggles. At school, I wanted to play fitba', but that was not allowed.
“There was no girls’ team, so, to play with the boys’ team I had to get a short-back-and-sides, change my name to Ross and get changed at home.
“During my career I experienced name calling.
"Today, this would be considered a hate crime; back then, it was ‘just a bit of banter’, but it was wrong, it was horrible and it hurt.”
The 68-year-old also spoke of her lifetime ban by the Scottish Football Association.
“Instead of being supported, I was rejected. Where I could have been used as a positive role model to inspire females, I was disowned. Those challenges that I faced were wrong and horrible, and it hurt, but I am not bitter - I forgave the SFA and I moved on.
“I believe that what I did back then has helped young girls in Scotland to realise that they can do whatever they want as long as they work hard to follow their dreams.
“Today, I support young girls to get involved in sport and physical activity, so that they do not face the same hurdles as I faced.
“There is a sports centre named after me in Stewarton. At Ayrshire College, I have a football academy for girls, which provides free football and free kit to all participants.
“I am fortunate that I have been able to give back to the community where I was born and raised.
“The look on the faces of those wee lassies playing for fun is as good a feeling as any goal that I scored or any trophy that I lifted. The awards were great, but the rewards are greater.”
Ms Reilly later had a private meeting with another famous Ayrshire native, Nicola Sturgeon.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel