Rose Reilly, who played in women’s sides in France and Italy after being banned at home in the 1970s, said what was then called “banter” had actually been “horrible”.

A pioneer for the women's game, Ms Reilly went on to play for the Italian national side and was named the world’s best female footballer.

Despite the women's game now being a mainstream sport in the UK, she said female players still struggled for equality.

Delivering the Time for Reflection ahead of proceedings in the chamber, Ms Reilly thanked MSPs for “letting a wee lassie from Stewarton address you”.

She said: “Today, female football players still struggle for equality.

“I had my own struggles. At school, I wanted to play fitba', but that was not allowed.

“There was no girls’ team, so, to play with the boys’ team I had to get a short-back-and-sides, change my name to Ross and get changed at home.

“During my career I experienced name calling.

"Today, this would be considered a hate crime; back then, it was ‘just a bit of banter’, but it was wrong, it was horrible and it hurt.”

The 68-year-old also spoke of her lifetime ban by the Scottish Football Association.

“Instead of being supported, I was rejected. Where I could have been used as a positive role model to inspire females, I was disowned. Those challenges that I faced were wrong and horrible, and it hurt, but I am not bitter - I forgave the SFA and I moved on.

“I believe that what I did back then has helped young girls in Scotland to realise that they can do whatever they want as long as they work hard to follow their dreams.

“Today, I support young girls to get involved in sport and physical activity, so that they do not face the same hurdles as I faced.

“There is a sports centre named after me in Stewarton. At Ayrshire College, I have a football academy for girls, which provides free football and free kit to all participants.

“I am fortunate that I have been able to give back to the community where I was born and raised.

“The look on the faces of those wee lassies playing for fun is as good a feeling as any goal that I scored or any trophy that I lifted. The awards were great, but the rewards are greater.”

Ms Reilly later had a private meeting with another famous Ayrshire native, Nicola Sturgeon.