The outgoing First Minister was quizzed by journalists in Holyrood following a chaotic 24 hours in the contest to succeed her.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes stunned the party late on Monday night when she explained in a number of interviews that she would not have voted for equal marriage had she been an MSP in 2014.

The comments led to a number of her backers quitting the campaign, including employment minister Richard Lochhead, public finance minister Tom Arthur, and children’s minister Clare Haughey.

In a later interview, Ms Forbes, a member of the socially conservative Free Church of Scotland, then said that having children outside of marriage “would be wrong according to my faith” and is something she would personally “seek to avoid”.

Speaking after the budget vote, Ms Sturgeon told journalists: “My views on same-sex marriage are well known and I don't think there's any doubt about that. The SNP's views on same-sex marriage are well known and you know, whoever the SNP elects as its leader, which is a decision for it not for me, then I don't envisage the position of the SNP on same-sex marriage changing in any way.”

The First Minister said it “would not be appropriate for me to pass comment on who the party should elect as its new leader”.

“But, you know, my position on these matters, the matters that have been under discussion today, same-sex marriage in particular, are well known,” she added.

“This is the government I now lead, the government that legislated for same-sex marriage. It's part of the inclusive Scotland that I think there is overwhelming majority opinion for.”

She praised Ms Forbes describing her as a “hugely talented individual” and “an exceptional finance minister.”

Asked why she had appointed her to the government despite her views, Ms Sturgeon said: “Kate has throughout the time she's been in government - and I've been very clear, I don't think anybody could doubt my clarity on these issues and the government's position on these issues - Kate has always abided by collective responsibility in these matters, as I would expect ministers to do.”

Asked about children being born out of marriage, Ms Strugeon said she did not agree with her minister.

“I don't think it is going to surprise anybody to hear that I take a very different view on these issues, but you know, there's a leadership election underway and the SNP will make its decision."

Asked if she was anxious about the party tearing itself apart, Ms Sturgeon replied: “In internal democracy, just as is the case for country democracy, debate is important and people take different opinions and I trust my party to have a debate and come to the decision that it thinks is the right one.

“The SNP has at many times been accused, wrongly in my view, of not embracing debate on issues. So we're perhaps seeing the opposite of that right now.

"People look to the SNP, as the government of Scotland to be very clear in its values about the kind of Scotland we are.

"A fair, inclusive, open, tolerant country, and also people look to the SNP in how we conduct ourselves to make judgments about what an independent Scotland would look like. And I think that's the responsibility people in the SNP carry very heavily and rightly so.”