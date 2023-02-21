Josh Mennie, a leading LBGT rights activist in the party, urged Ms Forbes to quit saying he never believed someone holding such a view could be standing to be First Minister of Scotland.

Mr Mennie, who is backing Humza Yousaf in the contest, also called for Ash Regan to pull out arguing neither she nor Ms Forbes had committed to the party’s 2021 manifesto in on gender recognition reform.

He said he would like other senior politicians including transport minister Jenny Gilruth and rural affairs and tourism minister Mairi Gougeon throw their hats into the ring.

"The views expressed by Kate Forbes was something that I raised a number of years ago publicly when she stepped in for Derek Mackay as finance secretary. I received a torrent of abuse for doing raising concerns about the anti-abortion, anti equal marriage views and anti-trans views she held at the time," said Mr Mennie, a former convener of Out for Independence, the SNP's LGBT wing.

"At the time I said people holding senior positions in the party and in government should be scrutinised over their opinions. I received so much hate on line for just asking questions about it. But I am now glad that people are now talking openly about her anti-LGBT and anti abortions views and that people are starting to take notice."

He added: "Some one who was elected on a progressive SNP manifesto should be looking to follow that through. Both Kate and Ash Regan were elected on a progressive manifesto in 2021. Obviously Ash voted against the Gender Recognition Reform Bill and Kate has said she would not have voted for it.

"But not only that now they are saying in their leadership bids they would overturn something the electorate voted for. People who are speaking against the manifesto they were elected on shouldn't be running for party leader.

"The SNP is a progressive party. We have made Scotland a world leader on LGBT inclusion. Why we would look to elect a leader who would entirely diminish that work is entirely beyond me. I am glad a lot of people are now sharing the same sort of concerns I've held for some time."

Mr Mennie went on: "It's now become normal for a prospective First Minister to say 'I don't believe in gay marriage'. I never wanted to believe ...that some one running for First Minister of Scotland would have that view.

"I am publicly backing Humza, but I would back others coming forward to stand. People like Jenny Gilruth and Mairi Gougeon would make fantastic contenders."

Earlier today Ms Forbes suggested she may not see out her SNP leadership campaign, insisting she is still in the running to replace Nicola Sturgeon “at the moment”.

The finance secretary, along with Ms Yousaf and Ms Regan, are vying to become the next first minister after Ms Sturgeon’s resignation last week.

But Ms Forbes, a member of the socially conservative Free Church of Scotland, lost some of her high-profile supporters in the leadership contest after she said she would not have voted for gay marriage.

She has now said that having children outside of marriage “would be wrong according to my faith” and is something she would personally “seek to avoid”.

Asked for her views on this, Ms Forbes told Sky News that having a child out of wedlock “would be wrong according to my faith”, but stressed it was a choice for people to make in a free society.

She also said she had “celebrated” babies born to family members and friends who were unmarried.

“We either live in a tolerant society where I can celebrate the birth of children, irrespective of the family, or not and do celebrate those lives being brought into the world.”

Ms Forbes was on maternity leave following the birth of her first child last year when she launched her campaign to succeed Ms Sturgeon on Monday.

Within hours she had revealed she would not have voted for same-sex marriage if she had been in Holyrood when the legislation was passed, with these comments seeing her lose the support of some high-profile backers, including employment minister Richard Lochhead, public finance minister Tom Arthur, and children’s minister Clare Haughey.

Asked by STV News if she was still committed to seeing her campaign through, despite that loss of support, Ms Forbes said: “At the moment, yes.”

She added “at the moment” she was committed to continuing her campaign until March 27 – when the ballot for SNP members to choose their party’s new leader closes.

Ms Forbes had earlier said that to speak forthrightly about her religious views, she had tried to “answer straight questions with straight answers”.

The Herald approached Ms Forbes and Ms Regan for comment.

