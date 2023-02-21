Independence support remained 'virtually' unchanged in the wake of Nicola Sturgeon's resignation as First Minister of Scotland, a new poll suggests.
However, support for the SNP in a Westminster vote suffered after she confirmed her intentions to stand down.
A YouGov survey, conducted in the aftermath of the shock announcement, aimed to reveal the outgoing SNP leader's legacy and the country's voting intentions.
With 54% of the 1017 polled Scots stating that Scotland should not be an independent country and 46% in favour of independence, support remained "virtually the same" as their January poll.
The poll showed a four-point drop for the SNP in a Westminster election since late January to 38%.
Latest Scottish Westminster voting intention (17-20 February)— YouGov (@YouGov) February 21, 2023
SNP: 38% (-4 since 23-26 Jan*)
Labour: 29% (=)
Conservative: 19% (+4)
Lib Dem: 6% (=)
Green: 4% (+1)
Reform UK: 2% (-1)
Other: 2% (=)
*see chart/article noteshttps://t.co/IV6CTPMHfw pic.twitter.com/2EdKmIzVSO
Meanwhile, the percentage of Scots intending to vote for Conservatives rose by four-points to 19%. Labour’s 29% remained unchanged.
Holyrood voting intention remained within the margin of error for all parties from the previous poll - SNP at 42%, the Tories at 18% and Labour at 28%.
Half of the surveyed Scots believed Ms Sturgeon had been a good leader (50%), while less than a third (32%) thought she had been bad at the role in the polling conducted between February 17 and 20.
Meanwhile, 13% thought she was neither good nor bad with the final 4% going towards don't knows.
However, Scots were split on her impact on the nation.
Compared to when Ms Sturgeon took over in 2014, 37% say Scotland is now a worse place to live, compared to 29% who say it is better and 24% who see it as much the same.
The outgoing First Minister's response to Covid was by far seen as her greatest achievement with 41% of those surveyed backing her handling of the pandemic.
Introducing the baby box comes a distant second, at 9%, while only 6% thought that furthering the cause of independence was her greatest accomplishment.
The poll, which was conducted before the race to succeed Ms Sturgeon was narrowed down to three candidates, proposed seven MSPs as possible replacements.
Alongside the current three candidates for the role, Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan, Scots were also asked if they would back Angus Robertson, Keith Brown, Neil Gray and Mairi McAllan.
The finance secretary topped the list at 10% among all Scots and 13% of SNP voters.
However, the results come before her recent comments on equal marriage and having children outside wedlock, which have prompted her supporters to dwindle.
