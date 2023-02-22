The Finance Secretary - a member of the socially conservative church - has come in for criticism over her views on same-sex marriage, children born to unmarried parents, and issues around transgender women.

Ms Forbes was not a member of the Scottish Parliament when the equal law marriage was passed in early 2014, but has said that she would have voted no if she had been.

In another interview she said having children outside of marriage “would be wrong according to my faith.”

She also said she did not support self-identification for trans people.

READ MORE: Swinney: SNP must consider if Forbes would be an 'appropriate' leader

The comments - particularly those on same-sex marriage - led to a number of her backers quitting the campaign, including employment minister Richard Lochhead, public finance minister Tom Arthur, and children’s minister Clare Haughey.

The Free Church of Scotland said there was an undercurrent of "bigotry" in some of the criticism.

In a statement, they said their congregation was composed of people "from all political persuasions, some of whom will not share Kate's politics, particularly over an independent Scotland".

READ MORE: OPINION: Who'd want to be a female politician in this day and age?

And it said it was concerned at the level of "anti-Christian intolerance which has been displayed on social media, and by some political and media commentators".

A spokesperson said: "It is lamentable that Kate's honest adherence to simple traditional values would, for some, disqualify her from contributing to the public good of Scotland.

"Kate Forbes is standing on the basis of her policies - the fact that she is being criticised for her Christian convictions shows a level of bigotry that has no place in a pluralistic and diverse society."