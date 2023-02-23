Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has set out “five national missions” if he becomes prime minister including an aim for the UK to have the highest sustained growth of any G7 nation.
The five missions, which he said would look to “fix the fundamentals” and “restore pride and purpose” to Britain following more than a decade of a Conservative government.
Sir Keir has pledged to draw up a plan for the economy, with an aim of securing the highest sustained growth in the G7.
The economic pledge would mean the UK outstripping the US, Germany, France, Italy Canada and Japan in terms of growth, something he conceded “is going to be tough”.
The UK Labour leader has also committed to transforming Britain into a clean energy superpower by having clean electricity by 2030 across all parts of the UK.
His other promises include building an NHS that is fit for the future, making Britain’s streets safe and breaking down the barriers to opportunity at every stage.
The opposition leader told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “If you take missions, let’s take that first one — the highest sustained growth in the G7. That is going to be tough. Nobody is going to say, ‘That’s vague, that’s something that is going to be easily achievable’.
“An NHS actually fit for the future, so that is not just to get through this winter but the next 75 years.
“Safe streets, removing the barriers to opportunity for every child, everywhere. And then a clean, energy superpower, which means clean electricity by 2030.
“Again, that is a sharp intake of breath. When I speak to CEOs and others about this, they say, ‘Mm. That’s going to be going some, Keir’.
“So the missions are not vague. They are very clear, they are ambitious.”
Labour has claimed that Rishi Sunak’s “people’s priorities” approach amount to “sticking plaster politics”.
Mr Sunak has committed to halving inflation, growing the economy including creating better-paid jobs, ensure national debt is falling, reducing NHS waiting lists in England and stopping small boats crossing the English Channel.
The Labour leader claimed the UK Government was “distracted by the short-term obsessions that fixate Westminster”, pointing to a culture which “uses low trust in politics as an excuse to narrow our ambitions” and is “always behind the curve”.
Sir Keir said his plan for a “mission-driven government” would “ruffle feathers across Whitehall”.
He compared the shift to leading a sports team, with a clear focus on the goals needed to deliver the required outcome.
Speaking in Manchester, Sir Keir said: “I’m not going to turn up to Parliament in a tracksuit.
“But I do believe Britain needs a clearer sense of purpose and that the way we run our country can be more like a brilliant sports team pursuing victory.
“The Government can be driven forward by clear, focused objectives. And that this approach is vital for Britain to get its confidence, its hope, and its future back.”
