The Scottish Government intends to launch the deposit return scheme on August 16 despite concerns being raised by businesses and politicians, including SNP MSPs, over the policy.

The scheme will see shoppers charged an additional 20p on every drink they buy in either a glass or plastic bottle or in a can, with producers having until the end of February to sign up to the scheme – something they have to do if they wish to sell their products in Scotland.

Read more: Greens 'put US hedge fund ahead of Scots businesses' in bottle scheme

Under the Scottish Government proposals, the 20p deposit on cans and bottles will be returned when customers take empty containers back.

But the Conservative Commons Leader, Penny Mordaunt, warned that fears over the impact on businesses caused by Brexit “cannot compare to the damage” the deposit return scheme will do to the UK internal market.

She claimed that the SNP at Westminster will find it hard to raise the issue of Brexit “ever again”.

Her comments came after SNP MP Gavin Newlands asked for a debate on what constitutes a democratic deficit, as he pointed to the fact “the people of Scotland haven’t voted Tory since the 1950s, voted overwhelmingly to remain in the EU, and they voted time and time and time again to be allowed to choose their own future”.

The Commons Leader replied: “I think this one might be one of the last exchanges we have about Brexit.

Read more: Concerns deposit return scheme will create unlawful UK trade barrier

“I think it’s going to be very hard for the SNP to come to this chamber and raise the issue of Brexit ever again.

"Even the most outrageous claims about the supposedly negative impacts of leaving the EU, made by the most fanatical rejoiners, cannot compare to the damage that will be done to the UK’s internal market, to producers and businesses in Scotland and to the cost of living for the honourable gentleman’s constituents by the SNP’s DRS: Deposit Return Scheme.

“In a few months’ time, it appears the only way you’re going to be able to buy Scottish produce if it is contained in glass or plastic is to come south of the border.”

In Holyrood, Circular Economy Minister Lorna Slater, who is responsible for the scheme, moved to reassure MPS by insisting that Circularity Scotland, the company set up to administer the scheme “is now at an advanced stage of building infrastructure and logistics networks”.

Ms Slater added: “Sites have been secured across Scotland to handle and process material.

“Counting equipment and vehicle fleets are arriving. Recruitment is underway to create 500 new jobs in Scotland in processing and logistics.

Read more:

“Likewise, businesses of all sizes are continuing to make good progress as they prepare for launch in August this year. The deposit return scheme is a transformational step change on our road to net zero, and businesses here in Scotland have the necessary momentum to get us there.”

Read more: Deposit return scheme delay blamed on Covid, Brexit and UK Government

But SNP MSP Fiona Hyslop, warned the Greens minister that businesses remain “concerned about implementation at a time of other serious economic pressures, and have practical concerns about storage space and cost pressures”.

She added: “Although the aims of the DRS are understood with widespread acknowledgment of the need for it, does the minister recognise that continued uncertainty, and how does she plan to address it?

“What practical changes have her recent meetings with industry produced?”

In response, Ms Slater acknowledged that the scheme is “a big change to manage, particularly for small businesses”.

She added: “I have been regularly meeting industry stakeholders throughout the process.

"As a result of feedback from retailers, we have simplified the return-point exemption process, particularly in relation to concerns around storage, and Circularity Scotland this week announced a package of support to improve cash flow for producers, which equates to £22 million of support. That was in direct response to specific asks from small producers.

“I will continue to meet businesses and listen to them, and, later today, I will meet with a group of small producers.”