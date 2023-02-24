The survey put the Finance Secretary on 28 per cent - eight points ahead of Bookies’ favourite Humza Yousaf.

Ash Regan is currently a distant third on just 7%.

But the poll suggests the race is still wide open with 31% of those asked saying they did not yet know who to back.

While the poll was of 1,001 SNP supporters rather than the members who have a say in the contest, it will still be a huge boost for Ms Forbes who has had a disastrous start to her campaign.

Comments on same-sex marriage, transgender rights and children born to unmarried parents have almost derailed her bid, with most of her high-profile MP and MSP backers withdrawing their endorsements.

However, the survey found that only 5% of SNP supporters think the new leader’s faith or personal beliefs are important.

Yesterday, Ms Forbes took to Twitter, telling followers she was “heartsore” at the hurt caused by the remarks.

She said: "Over the last few days, questions have focused on my faith.

"I feel greatly burdened and heartsore that some of my responses to direct questions in the media have caused hurt to friends, colleagues and fellow citizens.

"That was never my intention, but I've listened carefully.

"I will protect the rights of everybody in Scotland, particularly minorities, to live and to love without fear or harassment in a pluralistic and tolerant society. I will uphold the laws that have been hard won, as a servant of democracy.

"I will also seek to enhance the rights of everybody to live in a way which enables them to flourish. I firmly believe in the inherent dignity of each human being; that underpins all ethical and political decisions I make.

"I've represented my constituents for six years. In full knowledge of my faith, voters re-elected me with one of the biggest majorities in Scotland in 2021.

"That demonstrates that voters were comfortable knowing that I would serve them faithfully and without prejudice."

The Finance Secretary - a member of the socially conservative Free Church of Scotland - was not a member of the Scottish Parliament when the equal law marriage was passed in early 2014 but said on Monday that she would have voted no if she had been.

In another interview she said having children outside of marriage “would be wrong according to my faith.”

She also said she did not support self-identification for trans people.

"I believe that a trans woman is a biological male who identifies as a woman," she said in one interview, prompting a formal internal complaint from the co-convenor of the SNP's LGBTQ+ wing.

The comments - particularly those on same-sex marriage - saw backers, including employment minister Richard Lochhead, public finance minister Tom Arthur, and children’s minister Clare Haughey, quitting the campaign.

Mr Yousaf’s campaign manager hit out at Ms Forbes’ statement, suggesting the minister could not be trusted to protect the rights of minorities.

In a statement released by the Yousaf campaign, Mr Gray said SNP members needed to pick a leader who can “serve all of Scotland.”

He said: "Kate is firmly entitled to her views, however it is clear that Kate has had to recognise that her views don’t chime with the majority of people in both the party and the country.

"But Scotland needs a leader who minorities in our society know will protect and promote their rights at all times.

"It's important that our party picks a leader who can be elected as First Minister to serve all of Scotland and who all voters know will have their back.”

Scottish Conservative Chairman Craig Hoy said it was now "crystal clear that the SNP are not just split, but at each other’s throats over this leadership contest."

He added: “Neil Gray talks about his candidate unifying the party but within days of Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation, all party discipline has fallen apart and their MSPs are now scrapping like ferrets in a sack.

“The only thing the SNP agree on is their obsession with tearing Scotland out of the UK, as they move ever further away from the real priorities of the public.”

Meanwhile, the poll, carried out for communications agency the Big Partnership between Monday and Wednesday this week, also found that the priority for SNP supporters was a plan in place to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, with 53% saying the new leader should have a blueprint to grow the economy, and the same proportion wanting a plan to improve health, education and other public services.

Tackling the cost-of-living crisis was identified by 65% as a priority for the new leader, with 58% regarding the NHS as a priority, putting this ahead of jobs and the economy (31%) and independence (30%).

The poll also found that 61% of SNP voters want a referendum on independence to be held within the next two years – with 75% saying such a vote should take place within the next five years.

Only 12% of those surveyed said they are either somewhat or very unlikely to vote SNP on the regional list ballot when Ms Sturgeon is no longer party leader.

A spokesman for Kate Forbes said: “Whilst the leadership contest is still at a very early stage, and this is a poll of SNP voters rather than just members, we are of course encouraged to see so many people backing Kate.

“There’s still a long way to go and a lot of people have yet to make up their mind, but Kate will continue to make the case that competent government makes the best case for independence.”