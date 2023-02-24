KATE Forbes has jumped ahead of her rivals in the race to replace Nicola Sturgeon, according to the first poll of the contest.
The survey put the Finance Secretary on 28 per cent - eight points ahead of Bookies’ favourite Humza Yousaf.
Ash Regan is currently a distant third on just 7%.
But the poll suggests the race is still wide open with 31% of those asked saying they did not yet know who to back.
While the poll was of 1,001 SNP supporters rather than the members who have a say in the contest, it will still be a huge boost for Ms Forbes who has had a disastrous start to her campaign.
READ MORE: Kate Forbes 'heartsore' over hurt caused by comments
Comments on same-sex marriage, transgender rights and children born to unmarried parents have almost derailed her bid, with most of her high-profile MP and MSP backers withdrawing their endorsements.
However, the survey found that only 5% of SNP supporters think the new leader’s faith or personal beliefs are important.
Yesterday, Ms Forbes took to Twitter, telling followers she was “heartsore” at the hurt caused by the remarks.
She said: "Over the last few days, questions have focused on my faith.
"I feel greatly burdened and heartsore that some of my responses to direct questions in the media have caused hurt to friends, colleagues and fellow citizens.
"That was never my intention, but I've listened carefully.
"I will protect the rights of everybody in Scotland, particularly minorities, to live and to love without fear or harassment in a pluralistic and tolerant society. I will uphold the laws that have been hard won, as a servant of democracy.
"I will also seek to enhance the rights of everybody to live in a way which enables them to flourish. I firmly believe in the inherent dignity of each human being; that underpins all ethical and political decisions I make.
"I've represented my constituents for six years. In full knowledge of my faith, voters re-elected me with one of the biggest majorities in Scotland in 2021.
"That demonstrates that voters were comfortable knowing that I would serve them faithfully and without prejudice."
READ MORE: SNP leadership candidates 'scrapping like ferrets in a sack'
The Finance Secretary - a member of the socially conservative Free Church of Scotland - was not a member of the Scottish Parliament when the equal law marriage was passed in early 2014 but said on Monday that she would have voted no if she had been.
In another interview she said having children outside of marriage “would be wrong according to my faith.”
She also said she did not support self-identification for trans people.
"I believe that a trans woman is a biological male who identifies as a woman," she said in one interview, prompting a formal internal complaint from the co-convenor of the SNP's LGBTQ+ wing.
The comments - particularly those on same-sex marriage - saw backers, including employment minister Richard Lochhead, public finance minister Tom Arthur, and children’s minister Clare Haughey, quitting the campaign.
Mr Yousaf’s campaign manager hit out at Ms Forbes’ statement, suggesting the minister could not be trusted to protect the rights of minorities.
In a statement released by the Yousaf campaign, Mr Gray said SNP members needed to pick a leader who can “serve all of Scotland.”
He said: "Kate is firmly entitled to her views, however it is clear that Kate has had to recognise that her views don’t chime with the majority of people in both the party and the country.
"But Scotland needs a leader who minorities in our society know will protect and promote their rights at all times.
"It's important that our party picks a leader who can be elected as First Minister to serve all of Scotland and who all voters know will have their back.”
READ MORE: Ash Regan quizzed on Kirk Torrance claims of 'Salmond stitch up'
Scottish Conservative Chairman Craig Hoy said it was now "crystal clear that the SNP are not just split, but at each other’s throats over this leadership contest."
He added: “Neil Gray talks about his candidate unifying the party but within days of Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation, all party discipline has fallen apart and their MSPs are now scrapping like ferrets in a sack.
“The only thing the SNP agree on is their obsession with tearing Scotland out of the UK, as they move ever further away from the real priorities of the public.”
Meanwhile, the poll, carried out for communications agency the Big Partnership between Monday and Wednesday this week, also found that the priority for SNP supporters was a plan in place to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, with 53% saying the new leader should have a blueprint to grow the economy, and the same proportion wanting a plan to improve health, education and other public services.
Tackling the cost-of-living crisis was identified by 65% as a priority for the new leader, with 58% regarding the NHS as a priority, putting this ahead of jobs and the economy (31%) and independence (30%).
The poll also found that 61% of SNP voters want a referendum on independence to be held within the next two years – with 75% saying such a vote should take place within the next five years.
Only 12% of those surveyed said they are either somewhat or very unlikely to vote SNP on the regional list ballot when Ms Sturgeon is no longer party leader.
A spokesman for Kate Forbes said: “Whilst the leadership contest is still at a very early stage, and this is a poll of SNP voters rather than just members, we are of course encouraged to see so many people backing Kate.
“There’s still a long way to go and a lot of people have yet to make up their mind, but Kate will continue to make the case that competent government makes the best case for independence.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here