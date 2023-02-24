Ms Regan believes that the “wider Yes” movement has been sidelined by politicians and has vowed to rebuild the alliance of groups which campaigned for independence.

The MSP, announcing her candidacy party leader today, wants to hand as much power as possible over to campaigners and allow parliamentarians to get on with governing.

In an exclusive interview with The Herald, Ms Regan said: “In recent years the wider Yes movement has become marginalised in the fight for independence. If elected, I intend to change that.

“As a party, I don’t think we’ve listened enough to the groups who got us here. I know these people because I campaigned side-by-side with them throughout the first referendum. The party has effectively dismantled the Yes campaign, but I want to re-constitute it once more.

“It’s also important that we get on with the business of governing on the day-to-day issues affecting all of the people of Scotland. And, as much as possible, allow some of the groups who did amazing work for the Yes cause in 2013 and 2014 to do what they did so well back then. I want to get the band back together, if you like.”