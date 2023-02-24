Ms Regan, who is announcing her intention to stand for SNP party leader today, has made a fresh appeal to independence supporters to rally behind the ‘de facto’ plan, which would treat future elections to Westminster or Holyrood as votes on independence.

Under this route, originally devised by Nicola Sturgeon, any victory for the SNP which gathered more than 50 per cent of the vote would be regarded as a mandate to begin independence negotiations with Westminster.

Ms Regan said this was returning the SNP’s independence policy to its “roots”. The MSP said she was willing to work with any party which backed independence – including Alex Salmond’s Alba.

In an exclusive interview with The Herald, she said: “We’ve exhausted all the legal routes to a referendum and it’s clear that neither the Tories nor a future UK Labour government will grant a Section 30 order.

“So, we must ensure that in any national election (Holyrood or Westminster) at least 50% of vote plus one are cast in favour of independence. This offers the best chance of securing the endorsement of the international community for us opening negotiations directly without a referendum. We’d be returning to our roots.”

