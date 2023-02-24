The Scottish Government was “wasted enough time” on Gender recognition reform and should move on, SNP Leadership hopeful Ash Regan has said.
In an exclusive interview with the Herald on the eve of her announcing her candidacy for SNP Party Leader, the former Cabinet Minister said that it was time to move on from controversial Self-ID legislation.
Ms Regan opposed to the legislation – which has been blocked by Westminster – and stepped down from her role as community safety minister last year so she could vote against the Bill.
She said she would not challenge the UK Government's move to block the bill using a section 35 order, and did not think the Scottish Government would win its case.
She said: “Taking legal action, which I don’t think we’d win, will be very costly,” she said.
“A clear and decisive majority of the Scottish people disagree with self-id. They would rather we focused on the issues affecting their day-to-day lives, and especially the cost-of-living crisis; rising energy bills and improving our health service.
“But if there was an appetite in the country for it, I’d be happy to hand this over to a citizen’s assembly.”
Ms Regan said that she regarded Kate Forbes, her leadership rival, as one of the party’s “top talents”.
Finance Secretary Ms Forbes has faced a storm of criticism over her views on same-sex marriage, having children out of wedlock, and also for saying she would have voted against the GRR bill.
Ms Regan said: “I do not share Kate’s views on issues such as equal marriage, but the true mark of a progressive and enlightened nation is allowing dissenting and sincerely-held views.
“Kate has been an excellent minister for several years, during which we all knew about her religious beliefs. They have never stood in the way of her doing what she considers best for the party, the government and the people of Scotland.”
She went on to describe her leadership rival as “a close friend” and said her treatment in recent days, some of which she believes was “orchestrated”, has been “despicable”.
