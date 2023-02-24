KATE Forbes has attempted to reset her chaotic campaign to be the next first minister with new pledges on independence and the economy.
The Finance Secretary penned columns for two newspapers on Friday as she tried to move from the turmoil around her comments at the start of the week.
Ms Forbes lost her place as the contest's frontrunner following the backlash to remarks about same-sex marriage, transgender rights and children born to unmarried parents.
Many of the MPs and MSPs who had endorsed her moved quickly to take back those endorsements.
Writing in the National, Ms Forbes who ended her maternity leave early to enter the contest said it had "certainly been quite a tough first week back as I launched my bid to be Scotland’s next first minister."
READ MORE: Former SNP minister challenges Yousaf's gay marriage vote excuse
She said that under her leadership the constitution would be the priority.
"This election is about independence, who is best equipped, and who has the best plan to achieve it," she wrote.
She added: "Independence is front and centre of my campaign; it’s the core purpose of the SNP. I believe that we need to show – right now – Scotland’s potential as an independent small country in Europe.
"At the same time, we need to re-engage the Yes movement, which is full of talent and ideas, in uniting behind the common cause of independence.
"As a party, we are the largest entity in the movement, but we must build bridges, to those of different parties and none, and create the space to meaningfully engage on the path to independence."
Ms Forbes said she was prepared to "work with all of my party colleagues, to work with the wider Yes movement to build the credible case for independence, and with Scots of all views to lead Scotland into better days."
READ MORE: Kate Forbes ahead of rivals in first SNP leadership poll
In the Times she said her “vision” for Scotland was to be “a country where tolerance is the ruling ethic, differences are welcomed, fairness is the norm”.
She wrote about her economic credentials, stating: “Scotland needs a leader who is bold, brave and energised.
“My vision centres on delivering a strong growing economy that expands the tax base and reinvests in tackling poverty and making our public services sustainable.
“We need somebody competent, who voters trust, who speaks the truth, who has integrity and commitment.”
Ms Forbes added: “I’m the only candidate with a strong grip on the economy and our finances.
“Looking at the cost-of-living crisis, and the unrealised potential of some of Scotland’s key industries, we need to focus on the economy.
“All our work to tackle poverty and invest in public services relies on a growing economy.”
READ MORE: 'I'll hand independence back to the Yes movement' – vows Ash Regan
Ms Forbes pledged providing support to small and medium-sized firms would be a “greater priority” if she is the next first minister and also vowed to work with “key industries to ensure that they are well-placed to export and to attract talent”.
She added: “As first minister I will put economic development centre stage. I will maximise every opportunity to grow our labour market, including through immigration and a stronger commitment to training.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel