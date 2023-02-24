The Finance Secretary penned columns for two newspapers on Friday as she tried to move from the turmoil around her comments at the start of the week.

Ms Forbes lost her place as the contest's frontrunner following the backlash to remarks about same-sex marriage, transgender rights and children born to unmarried parents.

Many of the MPs and MSPs who had endorsed her moved quickly to take back those endorsements.

Writing in the National, Ms Forbes who ended her maternity leave early to enter the contest said it had "certainly been quite a tough first week back as I launched my bid to be Scotland’s next first minister."

She said that under her leadership the constitution would be the priority.

"This election is about independence, who is best equipped, and who has the best plan to achieve it," she wrote.

She added: "Independence is front and centre of my campaign; it’s the core purpose of the SNP. I believe that we need to show – right now – Scotland’s potential as an independent small country in Europe.

"At the same time, we need to re-engage the Yes movement, which is full of talent and ideas, in uniting behind the common cause of independence.

"As a party, we are the largest entity in the movement, but we must build bridges, to those of different parties and none, and create the space to meaningfully engage on the path to independence."

Ms Forbes said she was prepared to "work with all of my party colleagues, to work with the wider Yes movement to build the credible case for independence, and with Scots of all views to lead Scotland into better days."

In the Times she said her “vision” for Scotland was to be “a country where tolerance is the ruling ethic, differences are welcomed, fairness is the norm”.

She wrote about her economic credentials, stating: “Scotland needs a leader who is bold, brave and energised.

“My vision centres on delivering a strong growing economy that expands the tax base and reinvests in tackling poverty and making our public services sustainable.

“We need somebody competent, who voters trust, who speaks the truth, who has integrity and commitment.”

Ms Forbes added: “I’m the only candidate with a strong grip on the economy and our finances.

“Looking at the cost-of-living crisis, and the unrealised potential of some of Scotland’s key industries, we need to focus on the economy.

“All our work to tackle poverty and invest in public services relies on a growing economy.”

Ms Forbes pledged providing support to small and medium-sized firms would be a “greater priority” if she is the next first minister and also vowed to work with “key industries to ensure that they are well-placed to export and to attract talent”.

She added: “As first minister I will put economic development centre stage. I will maximise every opportunity to grow our labour market, including through immigration and a stronger commitment to training.”