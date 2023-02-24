The SNP leadership candidate also said her party had been divided by “petty differences and personal agendas” for too long, as she claimed she was the person to unify it.

She said that if Yes parties won a majority of votes in an election it would be a “clear declaration from the people of Scotland about their intention”.

Launching her campaign this morning, she said: “This has got nothing to do with the UK Government. Scotland is not going to be asking anyone's permission in order to become self-governing.”

She later admitted Scotland would need to negotiate with London on trade, borders and other matters, but insisted the UK Government and international community would go along with her plan, which she called a “voter empowerment mechanism”.

She said: “They won’t refuse to recognise the democracy of the vote.”

The Edinburgh Eastern MSP, the outsider in the three-way contest, also suggested Alex Salmond could return to the bosom of the Yes movement.

The former first minister set up the Alba party in 2021 after a bitter rift with Nicola Sturgeon.

Ms Regan said: “We need to unite the Yes movement. We need to get the band back together.”

Addressing the media and a handful of supporters in North Queensferry, she said: “Our movement has been divided for far too long by petty differences and personal agendas.

“But we cannot afford to let these differences tear us apart any longer.

“We must come together as one united force for Scotland, because the challenges facing our country are too great for us to face them divided.

“If parties stand on a mandate to begin independence negotiations and achieve a majority of the seats and votes cast, then they are entitled to pursue it.

“All Unionist politicians used to accept this. It is only now they whine, because they fear losing.

“This morning I have sent a letter to all the independence groups, notifying them of my intention to establish an Independence Convention on day one of my leadership.

“I will unite our movement and ready our country for independence.”

She said her “voter empowerment mechanism” was “slightly different” to Ms Sturgeon’s de facto referendum, although it was unclear what was new apart from its name.

She said: “The referendum mechanism has been exhausted, including the ‘so-called’ de facto referendum proposal.

“Under my leadership the SNP policy will be to explicitly declare on line one of our party manifesto in any election going forward, that should we (in conjunction or not with other parties) achieve a majority of seats and votes cast, then collectively we will ‘begin independence negotiations’ on day one of the new Parliament.

“This is the ‘Voter Empowerment Mechanism’, and it is designed to let the people of Scotland decide when they are ready.

“I will hand Independence back to the people, where it belongs.”

Asked why she thought the UK Government would enter into negotiations, she said: “This is designed to give independence back to the people of Scotland and to let them decide when they are ready for Scotland to become an independent country.

“This has got nothing to do with the UK Government. Scotland is not going to be asking anyone's permission in order to become self governing.

“This will be a clear declaration from the people of Scotland about their intention.

“I'm sure that that will be regarded well by the international community. “

Asked who she would be negotiating with if her plan had nothing to do with the UK government, she said: “What I meant was, Scotland is not going to seek permission to become an independent country. Of course we will be negotiating with the UK.

“But I want us to move past this feeling where Scotland is always feeling that they have to go and ask for permission to do things. We're a proud nation.

“And if the voters of Scotland decide that this is what they want, when they're ready to do it, the international community will see that and I think that clear instruction should be enough to trigger those negotiations.

“I don't think it's up to the UK Government to deny [the wishes] of the people of Scotland.”

She added: “This is not the de facto referendum. I just want to be really clear on that. This is the voter empowerment mechanism, VEM. It is slightly different from that.

“We have been winning mandates election after election after election. We've been asking for Section 30 orders. There is no route for us other than the one that I'm setting out in front of us here.

“So I think this is my assessment of the plan, of the way forward, for the country.

“But I'm going to take this to [SNP] conference. I want us to have a big conversation. I want all the members of the SNP MSPs MP, everyone to get involved. Let's talk about this. I'll not be taking this forward unless the members of the SNP endorse this plan.”

The idea of an independence convention has been promoted heavily by the Alba party.

Asked if any of her ideas were not Alex Salmond’s, Ms Regan said: “I am going for the leadership of the SNP. But I’m very clear that one person cannot have all the ideas.”

Asked to name any of her policies which didn’t come from Alba, she said: “You guys are going to be so boarded with policy, because we’re going to be setting out so much policy over the next four weeks.”

Asked again what wasn’t Alba policy, she said: “You’ll be finding out. Almost all of it will not be.”

Asked about Scotland having to negotiate with the UK Government on taxes, borders, trade and other matters, she said: “Yes, we would. They won’t refuse to recognise the democracy of the vote.”

Reminded both the Prime Minister and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer had both said an election could not be used as a mandate for independence, she said: “This is going to be very clearly set out, this policy. Everyone will know exactly what they’re voting for.

“And when Scotland is ready they will vote for it, and I hope that everyone will respect the views of the people of Scotland.”

Asked what would happen if the UK Government refused to negotiate, she said: “Next question.”

Asked if she had spoken to Mr Salmond in the last seven days, she said: “No.”

Asked if she had had any contact with him, she did not answer.

Ms Rgan is being advised by Kirk Torrance, a former business partner of Alex Salmond who stood as an Alba candidate for Holyrood in 2021.

Asked if there was a place for Mr Salmond ‘back in the fold’, she said: “He’s got his own party. But absolutely, I want to work with all the pro-independence parties.”

Asked if Mr Salmond could have a future role in the SNP, she said: “He has his own party. He is in an entirely different party. I’m sure he’s perfectly happy where he is.

“But I have said, and I have been very clear about this, we need to unite the Yes movement. “We need to get the band back together. We are not going to achieve our aims as a political party that wants self-governance for Scotland if we are all fighting each other.

“We need to work together. I will work with all pro-independence parties.”