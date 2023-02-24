ASH Regan has defended putting her children through private school, saying she was “a mother first” and a politician second.
The SNP leadership candidate also said she expected “everyone to respect” her decision to take her twin sons out of the state sector.
The Edinburgh Eastern MSP was speaking as she launched her campaign to be the next SNP leader and first minister in North Queensferry.
She said: “A successful SNP can only be led from the left-of-centre in the mainstream of the Scottish political tradition.
“I used to work for Common Weal, which is a leading left-wing think tank.”
In a media Q&A session, Ms Regan was asked about the importance of closing the educational attainment gap and how much credibility she had on state schools given she had sent her own children to private school.
READ MORE: Three-horse race as nominations close to appoint new SNP leader
She said: “I've just said that I want to refocus on the priorities of the Scottish people.
“Education absolutely would be one of those.
“I made the decision about my family circumstances before I got into politics.
“I'm a mother first, I'm a politician second, and I should expect everyone to respect that, as I would respect their choices for their families.”
The boys have now finished their education at Stewart’s Melville College in Edinburgh.
Ms Regan has faced criticism for her decision ever since she stood for Holyrood in 2016.
Criticised by an SNP supporters at a hustings that year in Portobello, she said: “They were in state schools for six years, so they were there for quite a long time.”
“When I started working in Edinburgh, as a working mother, without the wrap-around care that I needed, because I was living at that time in the Borders … I just couldn’t make it work.
“As a family, we decided to look at other alternatives.”
READ MORE: Left-wing SNP candidate: I took my children out of state education to go private
She continued: “I went to a state school. My husband went to a state school. And my kids did go there prior to that.”
Peter McColl, the Scottish Green candidate at the hustings that evening panel, said: “I wouldn’t ever send children, if I had children, to a private school.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here