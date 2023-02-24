The Health Secretary is on the ballot to become the next SNP leader after Nicola Sturgeon announced her resignation.

Mr Yousaf will compete with Finance Secretary Kate Forbes and MSP Ash Regan to became the next party leader after nominations shut this afternoon.

Mr Yousaf said he was “honoured by the trust” that party members had put in him by nominating him to become SNP leader.

He clamed that “the grassroots of the SNP are trusting me to drive forward our independence movement” adding that “I will not let you down”.

Mr Yousaf said: “In the coming days and weeks I will set out more about my plans as your SNP first minister, my ambition for driving forward Scotland's economy, how we do more to tackle the Tory cost of living crisis, and how we use all the talents of the party to win independence.

"The greatest strength of our independence movement, which we are all a part of, is its unity. And while we may differ from time to time about the best route to achieving our shared goal, we all agree that a powerful pro-independence cohort of parliamentarians is essential to achieving independence.”

Mr Yousaf further claimed that he is “the only candidate that can protect our pro-independence majority Government in Holyrood”.

The appeal comes amid speculation that Ms Forbes or MS Regan becoming first minister could spell the end of the co-operation agreement with the Scottish Greens.

He said: “Activists and members of the SNP are the bedrock of the independence movement and we are so close to reaching our shared goal.

"I started my life in this party as a grassroots activist and will continue to stand alongside you as we campaign together for independence.

“I will ensure our members are empowered, are heard, and are the key to shaping our party's strategy. But most importantly, I will ensure it is our members who decide our next steps in our movement for achieving independence.”

Mr Yousaf added: “I will take my campaign to be your next SNP first minister around the country, listening to party members in every corner of Scotland about how we want to move forward, reinvigorating our campaign machine, and getting on the doorsteps to persuade people that a fairer, wealthier and greener future, as in independent nation, is firmly in our sights.

“As a minority in this country, I know how important it is to protect the rights of all. This is something I will not falter on.

“If elected, I will be a first minister for all of Scotland, and today, I will make a simple promise to every single SNP member: "I will be the SNP leader and first minister that takes our movement over the line and achieves independence for Scotland.

"We are within touching distance of that prize. It's time for experience and unity to ensure that becomes reality.”