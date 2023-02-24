A one-minute silence has been held across Scotland to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Friday marks exactly a year since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his troops into the country, starting a conflict which has left tens of thousands of people dead and millions displaced.
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described Ukraine’s suffering as “heart-breaking”, and pledged: “We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.”
People across Scotland fell silent at 11am to show their support for Ukrainians, while south of the border Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was joined outside Number 10 by wife Akshata Murthy, Kyiv’s ambassador to Britain Vadym Prystaiko and dozens of Ukrainian troops being trained by the UK.
READ MORE: How young Ukrainians hope Scottish experience will help them rebuild homeland
The King also paid tribute to the “remarkable courage and resilience” of Ukraine’s people.
Ms Sturgeon tweeted: “One year on since Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.
“Ukraine’s suffering is heart-breaking, but its courage and resilience continue to inspire.
🇺🇦 One year on since Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine.— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) February 24, 2023
Ukraine’s suffering is heart-breaking, but its courage and resilience continue to inspire.
We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, today and always, as they fight for freedom and democracy.#SlavaUkraini 🇺🇦
“We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, today and always, as they fight for freedom and democracy.”
Later, Scots will line Princes Street in Edinburgh in a repeat of the show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine which took place one year ago.
People are expected to bring candles and signs to the event, which has been organised by the Scottish CND, Peace & Justice Scotland and Secure Scotland.
In Glasgow, the local branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain has organised a march from George Square.
Earlier this week, Ms Sturgeon issued an open letter to show her support for Ukrainians in Scotland and across the world.
She said: “While I hope those of you who want to return to Ukraine can do so safety when you can, my message to those seeking sanctuary remains clear: Scotland is your home for as long as you need it to be.”
MSPs were united as they marked the anniversary with a debate at Holyrood on Thursday.
A Government motion supported by all parties condemned “in the strongest possible terms the illegal Russian war against Ukraine”.
Since the invasion, millions of people have been forced from their homes and have found refuge in the UK with the Homes for Ukraine Scheme.
Neil Gray, the Scottish minister with special responsibility for refugees from Ukraine, said more than 23,000 Ukrainians with a Scottish sponsor have arrived in the UK since last February.
He said Scotland will be their home “as long as you are here”.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here