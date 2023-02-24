The city's George Square was decorated with blue and yellow as hundreds of Ukrainians and Glaswegians stood in solidarity with the war-torn country.

Friday marks exactly a year since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his troops into the country.

The demonstration, attended by politicians including culture minister Neil Gray, Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie and the Lord Provost of Glasgow Jacqueline McLaren, was followed by a procession through the city.

READ MORE: How young Ukrainians hope Scottish experience will help them rebuild homeland

Speaking at the event, Mr Gray said: "Do not let Ukraine fade from your hearts. I can tell you, people around George Square, the Ukrainians here in Scotland, that you will never fade from our hearts.

"From the Scottish Government, from the Parliament, the people of Scotland - we stand united in solidarity with you at this very difficult time and that solidarity will be with you for as long as it takes."

Organised by the Glasgow branch of the Association of Ukrainian in Great Britain, the event was also attended by SNP leadership candidate Humza Yousaf.

Scots and Ukrainians march through the city centre of Glasgow one year on from the Russian invasion.

Video: Colin Mearns https://t.co/HGptVGKVTh pic.twitter.com/p3wPCPZ47j — The Herald (@heraldscotland) February 24, 2023

It followed a one-minute silence across Scotland in support for the Ukrainians earlier on Friday.

READ MORE: How football helped a Ukrainian refugee family settle into life in Oban

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “One year on since Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

“Ukraine’s suffering is heart-breaking, but its courage and resilience continue to inspire.

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, today and always, as they fight for freedom and democracy.”

Scots are also to gather in the capital in a show of solidarity on Princes Street.

People are expected to bring candles and signs to the event, which has been organised by the Scottish CND, Peace & Justice Scotland and Secure Scotland.