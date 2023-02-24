Glasgow has united behind Ukrainians one year one from the start of a Russian invasion which has cost tens of thousands of lives.
The city's George Square was decorated with blue and yellow as hundreds of Ukrainians and Glaswegians stood in solidarity with the war-torn country.
Friday marks exactly a year since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his troops into the country.
The demonstration, attended by politicians including culture minister Neil Gray, Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie and the Lord Provost of Glasgow Jacqueline McLaren, was followed by a procession through the city.
READ MORE: How young Ukrainians hope Scottish experience will help them rebuild homeland
Speaking at the event, Mr Gray said: "Do not let Ukraine fade from your hearts. I can tell you, people around George Square, the Ukrainians here in Scotland, that you will never fade from our hearts.
"From the Scottish Government, from the Parliament, the people of Scotland - we stand united in solidarity with you at this very difficult time and that solidarity will be with you for as long as it takes."
Organised by the Glasgow branch of the Association of Ukrainian in Great Britain, the event was also attended by SNP leadership candidate Humza Yousaf.
Scots and Ukrainians march through the city centre of Glasgow one year on from the Russian invasion.— The Herald (@heraldscotland) February 24, 2023
Video: Colin Mearns https://t.co/HGptVGKVTh pic.twitter.com/p3wPCPZ47j
It followed a one-minute silence across Scotland in support for the Ukrainians earlier on Friday.
READ MORE: How football helped a Ukrainian refugee family settle into life in Oban
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “One year on since Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.
“Ukraine’s suffering is heart-breaking, but its courage and resilience continue to inspire.
“We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, today and always, as they fight for freedom and democracy.”
Scots are also to gather in the capital in a show of solidarity on Princes Street.
People are expected to bring candles and signs to the event, which has been organised by the Scottish CND, Peace & Justice Scotland and Secure Scotland.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here