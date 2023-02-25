Kenny Hamilton, from Glasgow, is coordinating the international aid effort for the Red Cross/Red Crescent in Gaziantep in Southern Turkey alongside many of the other charities that make up the Disasters Emergency Committee.

Gaziantep is one of several major cities that were hit by a series of earthquakes and aftershocks nearly three weeks ago, which have left nearly 50,000 people dead with an estimated 17 million people in Turkey and NW Syria affected by the disaster.

He said: “I was involved in helping the people of Haiti in 2010 and the Nepal earthquake in 2015 and I’ve never seen anything like this before. Buildings looked like they’ve been bombed and you have to pinch yourself to realise you’re not in a movie set. This disaster is even more shocking to me because I haven’t seen so many modern buildings like this collapse before, they’re like the high-rise blocks in Glasgow or something you’d see when you’re on holiday. The scale of the destruction is incredible.

“To give you an idea of the challenge ahead, we’ve already delivered 70 million meals and 60,000 tents so far and this is just the beginning. Many people are staying in tents in or around football stadiums as they want to stay near their collapsed homes - they are still hoping for a miracle in finding family members alive, unfortunately that’s now very unlikely.”

The response to the DEC’s earthquake appeal in Scotland has been overwhelming with £9 million raised in just two weeks and more than £100 million UK-wide. However, much more support is needed to help the recovery effort in the months ahead.

The continuing fundraising efforts here have been boosted by an offer of support from the SPFL at this weekend’s League Cup Final between Rangers and Celtic at Hampden Park where fans will be asked to text the word HOPE to 70787 to donate £10 to the Appeal.

Mr Hamilton is himself a huge football fan and he hopes he may be able to find a bit of time to watch the derby match from Turkey.

He said: "To all the fans watching the game back in Glasgow, it would be incredible if you would consider donating to the DEC to support our work here. It would really help us support the most vulnerable people. I hope I might get a bit of time to watch the match, I won’t say which team I’m supporting but I’d like fans from both clubs to come together and support the Appeal, it’s incredibly important - we appreciate your support."

The Director the British Red Cross in Scotland, Rob Murray, said: “Our teams in Turkey and northwest Syria are already delivering millions of hot meals, clean water, tents for shelter along with blankets and sleeping mats to protect people in the freezing winter weather. Any further help we can get from Scottish football fans and others this weekend will mean we can get to even more people in the crucial days and weeks to come.”

The DEC brings together 15 leading UK aid charities at times of crisis overseas. Fourteen of these are responding in Turkey and Syria including the six members in Scotland, the British Red Cross, Christian Aid, Islamic Relief, Oxfam, Tearfund, and Save the Children.