The Democrat was asked for his gut feeling on the issue as he appeared on Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday show.

However, the left-wing senator conceded he was “not an expert on UK politics”.

Mr Sanders said: “Look, I’m not an expert on UK politics, I very much appreciate what the people of Scotland have done and what they’re fighting for.

“My initial thought, not being an expert, they want to go their own way, they should be allowed to.”

He then joked: “Don’t tell anybody I said that!”

The SNP said Mr Sanders was recognising Scotland’s right to hold an independence referendum.

MSP Fiona Hyslop said: “Any true democrat can see it is for the people of Scotland, not politicians, to decide their future – so Bernie Sanders’ support for Scots to have a say over their future comes as no surprise.

“The Tories and pro-Brexit Labour are increasingly isolated in their disgraceful denial of democracy – even members and senior figures in their own parties recognise this.

“The right for Scotland to decide its own future is unquestionable and the need for independence has never been so essential – it is the only way to escape the hugely damaging consequences of Westminster control and build a better future for everyone.”

Scottish Greens external affairs spokesperson, Ross Greer MSP, himself a former organiser for the Sanders’ campaign during the Democrats Abroad primary in Scotland, said: "If there's one person in the US who has fought against the dangerous influence of big business and dodgy right wing millionaires with a contempt for democracy, it's Bernie Sanders.

"Every day that the Tories remain in Downing Street is another day that we are dragged deeper into the corrupt politics and crony capitalism that Bernie has spent his life opposing.

"His comments were a basic defence of democracy that millions will agree with, so it is very telling that they have upset so many anti-independence campaigners."

He aded: "It really says something about our politics when a visiting politician from thousands of miles away can defend our right to a democratic choice but both the current Tory government and their Labour ‘opposition’ flatly refuse to do so.

"In the 2021 election the people of Scotland voted for a clear pro-independence majority of MSPs. If democracy is to mean anything then that must be recognised by Westminster.

"Bernie Sanders is right. It's time that Scotland is able to choose its own future.”