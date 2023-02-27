THE SNP leadership race has become a fight over whether to share power with the Greens, after one of the candidates said her party was being "held hostage" by the junior coalition partner.
Former minister Ash Regan, who quit over Green-backed gender reforms last year, said: "We can't have a situation where the tail is wagging the dog."
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, whose opposition to same sex marriage has infuriated the Greens, also attacked one of the smaller party's key projects.
She said that if she were first minister she should would pause and review the troubled bottle recycling scheme being led by Green Minister Lorna Slater.
She told the Scottish Mail on Sunday there was a "wave of concern" among businesses worried about extra costs and she wanted to "sense check" policies for their effect on the economy.
Her criticism was given added force yesterday by Ms Slater floating a big change to the scheme hours before a critical deadline.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf backed her idea, then later made a continued alliance with the Greens a key plank of his campaign to replace Nicola Sturgeon.
READ MORE: Scottish Government gave £8m of green funds to coal firm
He said he was the only one of the three candidates who could keep the pact together, warning a return to minority government meant "significant challenges".
Mr Humza, who yesterday picked up the support of former SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford and current deputy Mhairi Black, insisted his campaign was going "really well".
However a Panelbase poll for the Sunday Times put Ms Forbes in the lead, with 23 per cent of voters wanting her in charge, 15% for Mr Yousaf and 7% for Ms Regan.
Ms Forbes also had the highest performance rating, with 31% saying she was doing a good job against 17% saying a bad job, a score of +14, with Ms Regan on +3.
Mr Yousaf, whose record on the NHS is constantly criticised at Holyrood, was minus 16.
His enthusiastic support for the Greens, the SNP's rivals for pro-independence votes on the Holyrood list, may well be a tricky sell to the party's grassroots.
With 64 MSPs to the seven of the Greens, there was no compulsion on Ms Sturgeon to strike a joint government pact with the smaller party in August 2021.
A confidence and supply deal means ministers no longer face no-confidence votes from a united opposition, and the annual Budget haggling has been much smoother.
But many SNP members resent the influence of a party with no constituency MSPs and dislike being associated with their opposition to economic growth.
The presence of the Greens has also hurt the SNP in the north-east because of the former's opposition to North Sea oil and gas.
Appearing on BBC Scotland's Sunday Show, Ms Regan said the Greens had too much power in the Scottish Government.
READ MORE: Former SNP treasurer interviewed by police in party 'fraud' probe
She said: "We can't have a situation where the tail is wagging the dog. The SNP got 45% of the vote at the last election and the Greens only got 4%. So we can't be held hostage by that situation.
"There is a perception out there in society that the government is not prioritising things that are of importance to the people of Scotland. I think that's out there.
"I want to re-prioritise on to the things that the people in Scotland think are really important, things like the NHS, the cost-of-living crisis and the economy."
But speaking to activists in Aberdeen later, Mr Yousaf, who is also the only candidate who would keep the gender reforms passed by MSPs last year and then vetoed by London, was emphatic about maintaining the SNP-Green deal.
He said: "I believe I am the only candidate that can preserve the pro-independence majority in parliament; I think that has become clear from statements.
"I think it is vital. I think in the polarised discourse we see at the moment in our politics, coming into leadership and immediately taking us into minority government would be full of some really significant challenges."
Losing a parliamentary majority would make it difficult for the SNP "to get our legislative programme over the line", he added.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel