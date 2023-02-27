Ministers in London are set to refuse permission for a trading exemption for cans and bottles from outside Scotland under the Internal Market Bill.

In normal times, the veto of the flagship policy by the UK Government would spark outrage from the SNP-Green administration, but with criticism mounting over the DRS, and all three SNP leadership hopefuls backing a pause, the opposition may be more muted.

Under the DRS - currently due to go live on August 16 - shoppers will pay a 20p deposit when they buy a drink that comes in a single-use container.

They get their money back when they hand the empty container over at a return point.

The cost of that deposit will initially be met by the producer, who will have to add 20p onto every product before it is sold.

However, under the post-Brexit Internal Market Act, goods that have been produced in, or imported into, one part of the UK and comply with relevant requirements there, can then be sold in any other part of the UK without adhering to different regulatory requirements.

That means the DRS will require an opt-out, otherwise, producers from the rest of the UK would be able to sell their wares without having to add 20p on to the cost, putting Scottish firms at a disadvantage.

According to the Scottish Sun, no formal request for an Internal Markets Act exemption has been made by the Scottish Government.

Their source said: “It’s crystal clear the present scheme is in deep trouble.

“And that’s before the UK Government is asked to relax laws protecting cross-border trade.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We expect a decision from the UK Government as soon as possible. This is what is needed to give industry absolute clarity.”

Yesterday, Lorna Slater, the minister in charge of the scheme, told the BBC she was "actively considering" a grace period.

The comments came less than 48 hours before the deadline for producers to sign up to the scheme.

Meanwhile, all of the SNP MSPs vying to replace Nicola Sturgeon have signalled a willingness to delay the DRS.

In an interview with the Scottish Mail on Sunday Kate Forbes said any scheme had to "work for all of Scotland".

"We need to identify why businesses are up in arms, how to adapt the scheme... and then deliver a scheme that actually is going to achieve its aims," she said.

Humza Yousaf told Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg that he would exclude small businesses for the first year of operation if elected first minister.

Speaking more broadly about the SNP's coalition with the Scottish Greens, Ash Regan told The Sunday Show: "We can't have the tail wagging the dog."