Tributes have been paid to Betty Boothroyd, the first woman to be Speaker of the Commons, who has died at the age of 93.
Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the current Speaker, said Baroness Boothroyd was "truly ground-breaking."
Born in 1929, she had a varied career, working as a dancer with the Tiller Girls, and a stint in the US working for John F Kennedy.
She became an MP in 1973 at the fifth attempt, winning West Bromwich for the Labour Party.
At the time Baroness Boothroyd was one of just 27 female MPs in the Commons.
She was elected as Speaker in 1992, serving in the role for eight years, including the tumultuous final years of John Major's government.
Baroness Boothroyd was instrumental in modernising the role of Speaker, refusing to wear the traditional wig.
I’m very saddened to hear of the passing of my friend the Rt Hon. Betty Boothroyd, Speaker of the House of Commons 1992 - 2000.— Sir Lindsay Hoyle (@CommonsSpeaker) February 27, 2023
I’d like to offer my heartfelt condolences, on behalf of the House, to Betty's family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/N0wN8Ssccb
Paying tribute to his predecessor, Sir Lindsay said: “Not only was Betty Boothroyd an inspiring woman, but she was also an inspirational politician, and someone I was proud to call my friend.
“To be the first woman Speaker was truly ground-breaking and Betty certainly broke that glass ceiling with panache.
“She was from Yorkshire, and I am from Lancashire – so there was always that friendly rivalry between us. But from my point of view, it was heartening to hear a Northern voice speaking from the Chair.
“She stuck by the rules, had a no-nonsense style, but any reprimands she did issue were done with good humour and charm.
“Betty was one of a kind. A sharp, witty and formidable woman – and I will miss her.”
Taking to Twitter, Labour MP and Mother of the House, Harriet Harman, said: "Betty Boothroyd was a remarkable woman. For her, as a woman to get to chair the over-whelmingly male Commons she had to be tough, professional, authoritative and indomitable. Betty was all those things. And she showed us women how to do it! RIP Betty."
Holyrood's Presiding Officer, Alison Johnstone, also paid tribute to the Baroness: "Betty Boothroyd was an inspiration and trailblazer. The first woman Speaker @HouseofCommons, who did the job with such flair and authority. We are indebted to her."
